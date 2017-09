Illegal Rohingyas obtaining birth certificates in Bengal



Aadhar Card 68771241330

Voter identity card BR.No. YU 02867851

Dum Dum Municipality Birth Certificate

Pan Card BR No. ACWPE 7213K

UNHCR card of accused

Dum Dum Municipality in West Bengal is providing birth certificates to Rohingyas. The incident came to light after one Rohingya terrorist Mohd. Ismail was arrested in Hyderabad who later exposed the nexus.By NewsX Bureau | New Delhi | Updated: 14 September 2017 , 4:31 PMDum Dum Municipality in West Bengal is providing birth certificates to Rohingyas. The incident came to light after one Rohingya terrorist Mohd. Ismail was arrested in Hyderabad who later exposed the nexus.On enquiry it has been revealed that he confessed that he is a native of Nayaphara Village, Busidang district, Ikyapu state, Myanmar, and due to eliminated Rohingya Muslims from their country in the year 2014, he came to Bangladesh via Dhaka, where he boarded the bus to Kolkata with the help of one broker.He came to Delhi where he stayed in Burma refugee campus and worked there for one year. At that time in January 2016, he obtained UNHCR card with reference No 305-15C02062 by UNHCR India.Then with the assistance of other person he came to Belgum of Karnataka State and worked in a mutton shop at that time. He got well acquaintance with one person named Anwar, at the time of staying at Belgum, Anwar provided him Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card, that he kept with him.Later in June 2016, Anwar brought him to Pahadishareef village and introduced Abdul Rasheed. Then onwards he was taking shelter at H.No 7-21/1, Rajeevgandhinagar, as a tenant of Abdul Rasheed house since 15 months and was doing the tiles work at Chandrayanaguota.While he was residing at Karnataka, he got the ID proofs like Aadhar Card, electoral photo identity card with the help of Abdul Rasheed. To change the Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card, belonging to Karnataka state, he got enroll at ASIMS only service and got voter ID card, 15 days ago said Abdul rasheed, who collected Rs 18000/- to arrange the passport to go abroad (Dubai).Then both of them went to ASIMS online service, Pahadishareef, where he applied for the Indian Passport by claiming himself as citizen of India and by changing his name and procured ID proof to go to abroad.Thus the acts of accused constitute an offence under Section 420, 468, 471, r/w Sec 14 of foreigners act.Things seized from Mohm. IsmailThe accused A-1 was arrested by Pahadishareef police, with the assistance of special branch Rachakonda under the suprevision of DCP LB Nagar Zone and his team lead by ACP Ibrahimpatnam.Speaking to NewsX, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Baisakhi Banerjee said, “this birth certificate can’t be a TMC product because when it was issued, TMC was not in power.”Mohd Ismail (20) is a son of Mohd Anwar, a national of Nayaphara Village, Busidang District, Ikyapu State, Myanmar country residing at H.No. 7-21/1, Pahadishareef Village, Balapur Mandal, RR district, staying illegally at H.No. 7-21/1 Pahadishareef, Balapur Mandal.