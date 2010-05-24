What's new

Illegal organ transplant gang with contacts in China busted

Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

Aug 4, 2016
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a transnational gang allegedly involved in illegal organ transplant in China.

The agency previously arrested a number of suspects involved in illegal human organ transplant, especially in Punjab where recipients from the Gulf often visited for kidney procedures.

On Monday, a team conducted a raid at the passport office on the directions of FIA Punjab Zone-I Deputy Director Sardar Mavarhan Khan on receiving information that an international gang was active in Lahore in illegal transplant of human organs. It arrested seven suspects, including donors and agents. The agents would allegedly motivate poor and needy people to sell their liver and kidney and then had the organ transplant conducted in China.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Khan said that during preliminary investigation it had transpired that the agents had contacts in China where they managed to get the organ transplant conducted by Chinese doctors.

“This is the first time that such a gang has been unearthed which was involved in illegal human organ transplant in China. An agent pays around Rs400,000 to a donor and arranges his travel to the country. A recipient usually reaches there (China) on his own,” Mr Khan said.

The official further explained that this gang was part of an international racket. When asked how many donors this gang had transported to the neighbouring country, Mr Khan said: “During investigation, it has been revealed that this gang has transported around 30 people to China for the purpose.”

The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Latif, Muhammad Hanif, Abdul Ghaffar, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Zulfiqar and Rafaqat Ali. Most of them belonged to Okara district. A case was registered against them under sections 10, 11 Punjab Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amended) Act 2012.
fisher1

fisher1

Jan 28, 2019
Saajish against China

Pakistan China pious brothers

Indian Saazishhhhhhhhhhh 5th generation warfare 😂😂😂
 
A

achhu

Jun 26, 2020
iron brother can't do this in pakistan .
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

May 30, 2010
fisher1 said:
Saajish against China

Pakistan China pious brothers

Indian Saazishhhhhhhhhhh 5th generation warfare 😂😂😂
You don't let go any opportunity to blame ebil China...dont you?

Yes this is China forcing Haq Nawaz, Abdul, etc etc. Otherwise we Pakistanis are such pious people and cannot do this.

@mods generalizing this is not acceptable. It's like one terrorist does act of terror and entire Muslims or Pakistanis get blame.
 
dbc

dbc

Feb 1, 2009
American Pakistani said:
You don't let go any opportunity to blame ebil China...dont you?

Yes this is China forcing Haq Nawaz, Abdul, etc etc. Otherwise we Pakistanis are such pious people and cannot do this.

@mods generalizing this is not acceptable. It's like one terrorist does act of terror and entire Muslims or Pakistanis get blame.
Yes but the surgery is performed in China i.e. the scene of the crime. @beijingwalker - how is it that China has an iron grip on state security but totally lax about medical malpractice at this scale. :astagh:
 
