Sindh provides Pakistan with the latest example of just why it is that women are going to be at the back of any queue when it comes to resources dedicated to their advancement. The Sindh police force has occupied the women development departments’ complex in Nawabshah for many years according to Irum Khalid who is the Sindh chief minister’s special adviser on women’s rights. She was responding to legislators’ questions in the Sindh Assembly on Friday April 27th. She said that the complex was occupied on the pretext of setting up offices for the police and despite efforts most of the occupied buildings remained in the service of anything but the development of women.



Much of the debate focused on women-related issues. The illegal occupation may — or may not — end when a new police station was completed in Nawabshah, a distant prospect. The media centre that was supposed to highlight products by women does not, and it was learned that another centre is to be set up near the governor’s house for the display and marketing of artisanal products by women. In the future. Maybe.



On a more positive note 17,000 women had approached various WDD’s across the province and almost 85 per cent of them ‘had been provided with relief’ — though there was no detail forthcoming as to what form that relief may be. Women in prison are to be helped by funds provided to an NGO designed to help them get free legal aid and violence against women was ‘being highlighted by the media’ — little use when lying bloodied and untended after a beating by a brutal husband or brother. Women, the assembly was told, were more inclined these days to ‘come out and report incidents’. Little good this will do them if the police are unwilling to register FIRs and the resources that are dedicated to support and develop services for women are ‘occupied’. We expect no early improvement.



Published in The Express Tribune, April 29th, 2018.