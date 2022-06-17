Illegal Chinese Immigrants in India

Chinese national without Indian visa ran illegal luxury club in Greater Noida Three days after the Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested two people from a hotel in Gurugram, police found during interrogation that one of the suspects, a Chinese national whose Indian visa expired in 2020, was illegally running a luxury club exclusively for Chinese nationals in a remote village...

It keeps getting murkierThree days after the Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested two people from a hotel in Gurugram, police found during interrogation that one of the suspects, a Chinese national whose Indian visa expired in 2020, was illegally running a luxury club exclusively for Chinese nationals in a remote village in Greater Noida since November 2020.The illegal three-storey luxury club located in Gharbara village falling under the jurisdiction of Ecotech-1 police station was busted by the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday evening. The club was most likely frequented only by Chinese nationals and Indians from the North East, said police.On Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested Chinese national Xue Fei (36) aka Kelay, a resident of Xinji county in Hebei province in China, and Petekhrinuo (22), a native of Kohima, Nagaland, from a Gurugram hotel after receiving a tip-off from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who had nabbed two Chinese nationals on the India-Nepal border in Bihar on Saturday.During interrogation, the two Chinese nationals told the SSB that they were staying at a friend's place in Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, where Fei was living with Petekhrinuo since 2021, police said. Fei and Petekhrinuo had already got information that police were on the lookout for them and had fled to Gurugram, from where they were arrested.Police said Fei has been living in India since 2019. His visa expired in 2020 and he has been living in the country illegally since then. Official sources said various angles are being investigated, including the possibility that Fei may be a spy. Police is looking at prostitution, drug trafficking and possible espionage, said sources."We have contacted other agencies and are investigating the case from several angles but we cannot reveal anything at this point," said Alok Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.During the raid at the luxury club on Tuesday, police detained four Indian women and two Nepali women but did not find any of the Chinese nationals believed to be patrons of the club. "As per our information, there were at least 15 to 20 Chinese nationals at the bar at the time of the raid. However, they had fled by the time the officials reached the spot," said Meenakshi Katayayn, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida)"While inspecting the club, we found that the facility was designed in Chinese style. The bar and restaurant had items mentioned in Chinese script with no mention of Hindi or English anywhere. We suspect illegal activities, such as substance abuse, were going on here though this angle is yet to be probed," said Katayayn.Police are yet to retrieve the digital video recording (DVR) of the CCTV cameras at the club. However, the DCP did manage to retrieve the rent agreement of the establishment covertly during the raid, said sources.Senior officials are also questioning the local administration and police officials as to how they were unaware that an exclusive Chinese club was operating discreetly inside a remote village in Greater Noida.