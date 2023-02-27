Illegal Arrest of Retired General Amjal

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Retired general Amjad Shoaib remanded in police custody for 3 days for ‘inciting hatred against institutions’
Complainant says Lt-Gen (R) Shoaib wanted to "create unrest, restlessness and anarchy in the country".
An Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday granted the police a three-day remand of defence analyst and retired Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib, following his arrest after a magistrate registered a case against him on charges of inciting the public against state institutions.
The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was lodged at the Ramna police station by Magistrate Owais Khan a day ago. It invokes section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public
mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Honorable General Amjad was providing Opinions on current affairs and situation in country
- Lack of Transparency
- Abuse of Law
- Violation of Human Rights by Police
Fight the corrupt running the country.