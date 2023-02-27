What's new

Illegal Arrest of Retired General Amjal

www.dawn.com

Retired general Amjad Shoaib remanded in police custody for 3 days for ‘inciting hatred against institutions’

Complainant says Lt-Gen (R) Shoaib wanted to "create unrest, restlessness and anarchy in the country".
www.dawn.com

1677538280293.png


An Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday granted the police a three-day remand of defence analyst and retired Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib, following his arrest after a magistrate registered a case against him on charges of inciting the public against state institutions.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was lodged at the Ramna police station by Magistrate Owais Khan a day ago. It invokes section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public
mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Honorable General Amjad was providing Opinions on current affairs and situation in country
  • Lack of Transparency
  • Abuse of Law
  • Violation of Human Rights by Police


Fight the corrupt running the country.
1677538423061.png
 
I am sorry a Pakistan Man who is retired and served in Army has 100% right to express his opinion about what is wrong in Pakistan

I support this guy And Imran Khan in fight against this corrupt system
 

