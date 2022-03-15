What's new

'I'll talk to Ganguly. Unfair to keep fans away from India-Pakistan contests': Ramiz Raja seeks to approach BCCI chief

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has said that he will try and approach BCCI president Sourav Ganguly over the possibility of India and Pakistan resuming cricketing ties. While the chances of bilateral ties taking place anytime soon looks unlikely, Raja once again brought up the concept of a four-nation tournament which the former Pakistan batter had proposed a couple of months ago

Raja's comments possibly stem from his belief that T20 leagues across the world are hampering international cricket, especially bilateral and tri-series. Raja’s proposal of a four-nation tournament had drawn mixed reactions from cricket boards and their chief representatives, but Raja feels that the popularity of India-Pakistan contests are such that efforts need to be made to ensure fans get to witness the mother of all battles even beyond ICC tournaments.

'I'll talk to Ganguly regarding a four-nation tournament. The future of cricket is in triangular and four-nation competitions. Twenty20 leagues are taking away eye-balls from bilateral cricket, of which the novelty factor is decreasing," Raja said during a media interaction.

"I think it's unfair to keep fans away from India-Pakistan contests. India-Pakistan [2022 T20 World Cup] tickets were sold in one day, we don't have a political perspective on things and if a fellow cricketer is leading the BCCI, we should be approachable to each other since we don’t know politics."

Raja’s concept of a four-nation tournament involving India, Pakistan, Australia and England received a cold shoulder from BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who called it a ‘short-term commercial initiative’. However, it did invoke a positive response from Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley. Raja will float the proposal at the ACC meeting in Dubai on March 19 and it will be interesting to see the outcome of it.

"We have to look at the rules but I believe that the four-nation tournament should have a separate CEO to run it and it should be held in a 15-day window every year. The idea is for each participant to take turns in hosting it annually and the revenue to be shared among the cricket boards. We don't need third-party interference," Raja pointed out.

Mian Chunnu administration has already pardoned itself from hosting the Indian national team. They have also requested South Punjab secretariat to not entertain any such requests.
 
I fail to understand...

- Sometimes our Ministers are seeks to start up trade.

- Sometimes we hear former Cricketers expressing their interest in commentating & letting our players be given permission to play in their domestic league.

- Sometimes our Actors & Singers seeking interest in performing in India.

- And now the PCB Chairman wants to play matches with them. Does this idiot truly believe that the Indian Cricket Chairman has the authority to approve such a tournament.

These are the people that have already been blessed with Fame & Money and yet they seek more. PCB Chairman doesn't give a sh!t about the fans of Pakistan-India Cricket. All he's looking for is $$$ that'll come from TV Rights & Advertising. Buy a new Merc & build (another) house.

[Aray lanat bhaijho India par]
 
Ramiz is turning out to be a bigger buffoon as Chairman then he was as a not so "smooth operator" commentator.

Now with his talk with Ganguly will all of sudden elevate the latter in power and status above India's ruling party and PM.
 
India Pakistan cricket has better chances to renew when Imran and Modi discuss about it. Cricket is used by a political tool by GOI and BCCI does not have much say in this matter. BCCI would also like for ties to resume given the good economic prospects.

Lately, there is relative peace between India and Pakistan. I will not be surprised if this translates into a restoration of sporting ties. :cheers:
 

