'I'll talk to Ganguly. Unfair to keep fans away from India-Pakistan contests': Ramiz Raja seeks to approach BCCI chief

[Aray lanat bhaijho India par] ​

I fail to understand...- Sometimes our Ministers are seeks to start up trade.- Sometimes we hear former Cricketers expressing their interest in commentating & letting our players be given permission to play in their domestic league.- Sometimes our Actors & Singers seeking interest in performing in India.- And now the PCB Chairman wants to play matches with them. Does this idiot truly believe that the Indian Cricket Chairman has the authority to approve such a tournament.These are the people that have already been blessed with Fame & Money and yet they seek more. PCB Chairman doesn't give a sh!t about the fans of Pakistan-India Cricket. All he's looking for is $$$ that'll come from TV Rights & Advertising. Buy a new Merc & build (another) house.