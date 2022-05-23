I’ll always prioritise Pakistan interests - Imran Khan

macnurv said: But bhai what about Neutrals farm houses in Belgium and green cards! Click to expand...

Nation is getting sick of these games. The deaf and dumb establishment should take their heads out of their ..... and wake up to the reality . we have hit the absolute rock bottom, and neutrals must stop these shenanigans on their own, or the people will do it for them now. Can't run this country as their personal fiefdom anymore. The masses must have their say in running this country.The ruling elite has wasted over 75 years in these dirty games. We need real democracy in Pakistan now. No place for political dynasties in the future. They must be prosecuted and their properties confiscated.