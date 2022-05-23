What's new

I’ll always prioritise Pakistan interests - Imran Khan

macnurv said:
But bhai what about Neutrals farm houses in Belgium and green cards!
Click to expand...
Nation is getting sick of these games. The deaf and dumb establishment should take their heads out of their ..... and wake up to the reality . we have hit the absolute rock bottom, and neutrals must stop these shenanigans on their own, or the people will do it for them now. Can't run this country as their personal fiefdom anymore. The masses must have their say in running this country.
The ruling elite has wasted over 75 years in these dirty games. We need real democracy in Pakistan now. No place for political dynasties in the future. They must be prosecuted and their properties confiscated.
 
Last edited:
AZ1 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528760937255141380
Click to expand...

What kind of good relationship was?

www.theguardian.com

'Nothing but lies and deceit': Trump launches Twitter attack on Pakistan

US president tweets saying Pakistan is providing ‘safe haven to terrorists’ and America was ‘foolish’ to give $33bn in aid
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

I still remember, pakistani friends were started waiting for the next election during Trump administration...

During the tenure, relationship with saudi, china and US.... Not improved..... It was Pakistan army and established, who repaired all the damaged relationships
 
IK repeating lies again and again.

The kid below even knows the truth. He said, "hum IK ko jotay marien gy"

 
Trump courted Pakistan because he needed an Afghan exit, and any more body bags were a big no no, so he needed Pakistan's cooperation.When Biden came, he dumped Pakistan as soon as withdrawal was complete.
 
maverick1977 said:
slave brain detected, alert Pakistan
Click to expand...
No one is slave in Pakistan except slaves of Imran Khan

IK till today crying why US didnt engage with him. Bechara.

Pata nahi kisi duniya mein rehta hai nasamajh. US invaded Iraq, Afg, Syra, Libya etc without any repercussions.
 

