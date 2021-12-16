Ilham Aliyev and the NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg joint press conference during meeting yesterday

President of Azerbaijan visits NATO HQ

4 Dec. 2021 -

It also looks like as if Turkey - US has mended ties due to latest acitivities. Turkey was urged to diffuse the Armenian saga which is what happen with direct flights and diplomatic progress between the two states. It also includes Ilham Aliyev who has re-ethablished relations with Armenia lifting his pressure on Yerevan.The NATO Secretary General welcomed President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to NATO Headquarters on Tuesday 14 December for talks on the Alliance’s partnership with Azerbaijan, and on the security situation in the South Caucasus region. President Aliyev also met with the 30 Allied ambassadors in the North Atlantic Council.The Secretary General emphasised the strong cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan, noting that "." He thanked the President for the contribution his country made to NATO’s former operation in Afghanistan and the important role played by Azeri forces in providing security at Kabul Airport during this summer’s evacuation.The Secretary General addressed the situation in the region, stating that "".