Ilham Aliyev and the NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg joint press conference during meeting yesterday

It also looks like as if Turkey - US has mended ties due to latest acitivities. Turkey was urged to diffuse the Armenian saga which is what happen with direct flights and diplomatic progress between the two states. It also includes Ilham Aliyev who has re-ethablished relations with Armenia lifting his pressure on Yerevan.
President of Azerbaijan visits NATO HQ
The Secretary General emphasised the strong cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan, noting that "today it covers many areas, from capability development to energy security." He thanked the President for the contribution his country made to NATO’s former operation in Afghanistan and the important role played by Azeri forces in providing security at Kabul Airport during this summer’s evacuation.
The Secretary General addressed the situation in the region, stating that "security and stability in the South Caucasus is important for all of us. To ensure a peaceful future for all people, we support the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are both valued partners to NATO".
President of Azerbaijan visits NATO HQ
- 4 Dec. 2021 -
- |
- Last updated: 14 Dec. 2021 16:57
