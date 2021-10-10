What's new

Ilham Aliev's addiction to Israeli made weapons

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Aliev has been importing Israeli made weapons over the past years. He has imported nearly 8 billion dollars weapons from Israel.

On the other hand Israel imports its required oil from Azerbaijan at a price below the market which equals to 40 percent of Israeli oil imports.

Azerbaijan based on the recent report has imported 60 percent of its purchased weapons from Israel.


Aliev standing next to an Israeli drone
3278525 (1).jpg


Israeli made Tavor in the hands of Azerbaijani soldiers
3278607.jpg


Azerbaijan's Lynx MLRS from Israeli origin
3278604.jpg



Israeli CARDOM and SPEAR in Azeri army
3278611.jpg

3278612.jpg


Israeli NLOS, LR and ER series of Spike in Azerbaijan
3278603.jpg

3278605.jpg

3278609.jpg


LAHAT missile
3278602.jpg


Israeli LORA, Aliev standing in front of it
3278606.jpg



Israeli BARAK-8 in Azerbaijan army
3278608.jpg


Israeli SHALDAG and OPV-62 in Azerbaijan navy
3278651.jpg

3278647.jpg



Israeli Aerostar, HERMES-180-450-900, HERON, ThunderB, Orbiter-1k-3, SkyStriker and HAROP drones in Azerbaijan army.
3278646.jpg

3278655.jpg

3278649.jpg

3278645.jpg

3278654.jpg
 

INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

Although Turkish drones got most of the limelight during the Azer-Armenia war recently, Israeli drones however also played an equally important role in their victory.
İn the İran-İraq war , İsrael sold weapons to İran


Back then most of the Western bloc countries supported Iran as Iraq under Saddam regime was considered more Evil
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

Although Turkish drones got most of the limelight during the Azer-Armenia war recently, Israeli drones however also played an equally important role in their victory.


Back then most of the Western bloc countries supported Iran as Iraq under Saddam regime was considered more Evil
VATICAN ( christian world ) and İran are allies against Islamic World since the 16th century

İran never fought christian world and İsrael

only orthodox Russia attacked İran ....


btw so-called muslim İran support christian Armenia against muslim Azerbaijan even both İran and Azerbaijan are Shia

İran use muslim-sectarian card to use Shia militias from İraq,Syria,Lebanon,Yemen,Afghanistan,Pakistan for Persian interests

Arabs,Pakistanis,Afghans died for Persian interests
 
Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Not many people have addiction for good things.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Cool... So is UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Jordan,..... They all love Israeli tech and buy it. It's pretty cool.

So what if it's also Azerbaijan???

@Muhammed45. Don't you agree???
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Cool... So is UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Jordan,..... They all love Israeli tech and buy it. It's pretty cool.

So what if it's also Azerbaijan???

@Muhammed45. Don't you agree???
Didn't you know that according to them, Allah swt is with Jews and poor Iranians are just a push over? Or the poor Palestinians are guilty for selling their houses to Israeli bulldozers. They are sentenced to be exticted and Jews the chosen ones are the true Muslims who will stay and conquer the whole Planet eart but not before taking over Middle East. Jewish day dreaming
Don't you agree dear @Clutch ?
 
Huffal

Huffal

Your source?
We have nothing to do with Iran.
Could be talking about the Pakistani shias iran recruits to fight elsewhere.
Considering how Pakistan makes its own missile tech (cruise and ballistic), Azerbaijan didnt need to invest in israel.

The muslim world makes its own weaponry yet no one invests. They all invest elsewhere. Pakistan makes tanks, jets, missiles, assault rifles etc. Turkey makes its own a2a missiles and ships. The uae are investing in missile tech. And so on. There is no need to buy from israel. Azerbaijan is dumb for doing so
 
F

Foinikas

VATICAN ( christian world ) and İran are allies against Islamic World since the 16th century

İran never fought christian world and İsrael

only orthodox Russia attacked İran ....
So Vatican is "Christian World" but Orthodox Russia is not?

Why does Iran have to fight against the Christian world? Is it mandatory? Is it an obligation? They have to be aggressive expansionist lunatics like some others?

btw so-called muslim İran support christian Armenia against muslim Azerbaijan even both İran and Azerbaijan are Shia
So? If Azerbaijan acts bad,other muslims have to support Azerbaijan just because Azeris are muslims?

Azerbaijan may be Shia,but it's closer to Sunni Turkey than Iran. Closer culturally,ethnically maybe and politically.

If Iran sees Azerbaijan comitting atrocities against Armenians and doing things against international law in the area with roads and maps and land-grabbing and provocations against Iran,should they just say "Oh it's ok brother,you are muslim" ???


Now,when it comes to Azeris I understand why they buy Israeli weapons. The Israelis have some good stuff.

But I also understand why other muslim countries are annoyed by this and find Azerbaijan's friendship with Israel as scandalous. Remember,before 2010,that was Turkey's relation with Israel as well.

Now when it comes to Iran during the Iran-Iraq War...they were desperate for spare parts and ammo for their American aircraft,vehicles and systems. Israel saw Iran as the lesser of two evils and provided some stuff. It wasn't friendship between the two.

And it was all done through third channels,brokers and countries
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

So Vatican is "Christian World" but Orthodox Russia is not?
Catholic VATICAN even attacked Costantinople during Crusades


Why does Iran have to fight against the Christian world? Is it mandatory? Is it an obligation? They have to be aggressive expansionist lunatics like some others?
Yes İran is busy to fight and kill Muslims



Your source?
We have nothing to do with Iran.
İran use shia militias from Pakistan and Afghanistan in Syria to fight sunni muslims for Persian interests

