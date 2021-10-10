Ilham Aliev's addiction to Israeli made weapons

Muhammed45
Aliev has been importing Israeli made weapons over the past years. He has imported nearly 8 billion dollars weapons from Israel.
On the other hand Israel imports its required oil from Azerbaijan at a price below the market which equals to 40 percent of Israeli oil imports.
Azerbaijan based on the recent report has imported 60 percent of its purchased weapons from Israel.
Aliev standing next to an Israeli drone
Israeli made Tavor in the hands of Azerbaijani soldiers
Azerbaijan's Lynx MLRS from Israeli origin
Israeli CARDOM and SPEAR in Azeri army
Israeli NLOS, LR and ER series of Spike in Azerbaijan
LAHAT missile
Israeli LORA, Aliev standing in front of it
Israeli BARAK-8 in Azerbaijan army
Israeli SHALDAG and OPV-62 in Azerbaijan navy
Israeli Aerostar, HERMES-180-450-900, HERON, ThunderB, Orbiter-1k-3, SkyStriker and HAROP drones in Azerbaijan army.
