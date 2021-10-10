Ilham Aliev's addiction to Israeli made weapons

MMM-E said: VATICAN ( christian world ) and İran are allies against Islamic World since the 16th century



İran never fought christian world and İsrael



only orthodox Russia attacked İran ....

btw so-called muslim İran support christian Armenia against muslim Azerbaijan even both İran and Azerbaijan are Shia

So Vatican is "Christian World" but Orthodox Russia is not?Why does Iran have to fight against the Christian world? Is it mandatory? Is it an obligation? They have to be aggressive expansionist lunatics like some others?So? If Azerbaijan acts bad,other muslims have to support Azerbaijan just because Azeris are muslims?Azerbaijan may be Shia,but it's closer to Sunni Turkey than Iran. Closer culturally,ethnically maybe and politically.If Iran sees Azerbaijan comitting atrocities against Armenians and doing things against international law in the area with roads and maps and land-grabbing and provocations against Iran,should they just say "Oh it's ok brother,you are muslim" ???Now,when it comes to Azeris I understand why they buy Israeli weapons. The Israelis have some good stuff.But I also understand why other muslim countries are annoyed by this and find Azerbaijan's friendship with Israel as scandalous. Remember,before 2010,that was Turkey's relation with Israel as well.Now when it comes to Iran during the Iran-Iraq War...they were desperate for spare parts and ammo for their American aircraft,vehicles and systems. Israel saw Iran as the lesser of two evils and provided some stuff. It wasn't friendship between the two.And it was all done through third channels,brokers and countries