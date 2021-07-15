Ilham Aliev personally unveils Iran-Azerbaijan jointly produced car

علی‌اف پشت فرمان خودروی تولید مشترک ایران و جمهوری آذربایجان +عکس «الهام علی اف» رییس جمهوری آذربایجان امروز (پنجشنبه) در دیدار با جمعی از اعضای خانواده قربانیان و معلولین جنگ «قره باغ»، پشت فرمان خودروی سواری «خزر» تولید مشترک ایران و جمهوری آذربایجان نشست.

Today (Thursday), the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev met with a group of members of the families and disabled victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh war, behind the wheel of a "Khazar (Caspian)" car produced jointly by Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.According to Mashreghnews agency, Aliyev got acquainted with the technical condition of the passenger car jointly produced by Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was donated to the disabled victim of the Nagorno-Karabakh war.The joint car factory of Iran Khodro IKCO and Azarmash of the Republic of Azerbaijan was set up in 2016 in the industrial town of Neftchala, 168 km south of Baku.Khazar (Caspian) Automobile Factory is one of the largest production units in this industrial town and its production capacity is 10,000 passenger cars, including various models per year, and Iran Khodro Company has a 25% share in this production Unit.This factory was inaugurated during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the Republic of Azerbaijan in March 2018.Congratulations to the disabled victim of Karabak war, hope it can reduce the pain of this family.