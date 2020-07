Absolutely too much. There are about 10 companies that are active in various types of land vehicles tenders. Among them, there are companies such as Tümosan, which work entirely for indigenous tech, from engines to gearboxes and some other companies that are mainly active with under license offers such as HEMA. However, the market is generally shared between Nurol, FNSS, Otokar and BMC. In recent years, Otokar started to lose its market share to BMC and FNSS.Nurol Makina is one of Turkey's leading defense companies. Nurol Makina has started working on the defense industry since 1992 and continues to manufacture 4x4 tactical wheeled armored vehicles in its modern facilities in Ankara. https://www.nurolmakina.com.tr/en Even FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.Ş. (FNSS), a joint venture company owned by Nurol Holding (%51) and BAE Systems (%49) is a globally recognized land systems company that specializes in designing and producing wheeled and tracked armoured combat vehicles, turrets and sustainability solutions. https://www.fnss.com.tr/en