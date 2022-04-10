IK Tried To Remove Bajwa: Security Official (The Guardian, UK)

So, it seems there was definitely truth to the fact that IK, as PM, tried to remove Bajwa but couldn't. No wonder the IHC was opened at midnight just to get the petition protecting Bajwa admitted.
From the article:
What else do we need? Either they got to know through a leak or SIGINT and quickly acted to protect the Bajwa. The Guardian may have skewed views, etc., but generally is known to not randomly conjure up 'anonymous sources' without actually having any (otherwise, they could say anything about any government at any time). Note that the article, since it's all part of a Western-supported conspiracy, talks about IK in a very negative light --- but now it's clear that Bajwa rolled out the red carpet for PDM. Why?
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...aw-documents-suggests-pakistan-elections-army
@SQ8 @Pak Nationalist @Clutch @The Terminator @waz @Jango @Trango Towers @Enigma SIG @Menace2Society @I.R.A @Kashmiri Rebel @Pandora @SecularNationalist
What else do we need? Either they got to know through a leak or SIGINT and quickly acted to protect the Bajwa. The Guardian may have skewed views, etc., but generally is known to not randomly conjure up 'anonymous sources' without actually having any (otherwise, they could say anything about any government at any time). Note that the article, since it's all part of a Western-supported conspiracy, talks about IK in a very negative light --- but now it's clear that Bajwa rolled out the red carpet for PDM. Why?
