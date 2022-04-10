What's new

IK Tried To Remove Bajwa: Security Official (The Guardian, UK)

R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
3,047
9
4,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So, it seems there was definitely truth to the fact that IK, as PM, tried to remove Bajwa but couldn't. No wonder the IHC was opened at midnight just to get the petition protecting Bajwa admitted.

From the article:

From the article:
"Imran Khan wanted to sack the army chief, but the forces received information about it and they thwarted his plan after they came to know about it," said a security official on condition of anonymity.

What else do we need? Either they got to know through a leak or SIGINT and quickly acted to protect the Bajwa. The Guardian may have skewed views, etc., but generally is known to not randomly conjure up 'anonymous sources' without actually having any (otherwise, they could say anything about any government at any time). Note that the article, since it's all part of a Western-supported conspiracy, talks about IK in a very negative light --- but now it's clear that Bajwa rolled out the red carpet for PDM. Why?

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...aw-documents-suggests-pakistan-elections-army

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...aw-documents-suggests-pakistan-elections-army

@SQ8 @Pak Nationalist @Clutch @The Terminator @waz @Jango @Trango Towers @Enigma SIG @Menace2Society @I.R.A @Kashmiri Rebel @Pandora @SecularNationalist
 
Last edited:
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,423
24
19,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I won't say I have inside information, but I from what little I have seen and read and observed (not in the media), this seems fake.

There was no plan at any time to remove Bajwa or do any such thing.

What did happen though was the the army did tell IK to stop resisting and go, due to a range of reasons, otherwise things will get worse for him.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
3,047
9
4,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jango said:
I won't say I have inside information, but I from what little I have seen and read and observed (not in the media), this seems fake.

There was no plan at any time to remove Bajwa or do any such thing.

What did happen though was the the army did tell IK to stop resisting and go, due to a range of reasons, otherwise things will get worse for him.
Click to expand...

Jango Sb, that's why they had the IHC opened at midnight with a petition by a known fauji lafafa lawyer which specifically included a clause to protect the COAS from being sacked by the PM...?

The Guardian has seldom in its history, despite various biases, been accused of fabricating sources.
 
BHarwana

BHarwana

MODERATOR
Sep 24, 2016
24,826
20
38,336
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Come on man why would IK try to remove Gen Bajwa?
What wrong had Gen Bajwa done?
Lets point the finger where the real problem lied. IK had a collision Govt and that is what was exploited by USA as they lobbied their diplomats.
Gen Bajwa's only mistakes was to stay away from all this political mess.
In my personal opinion what ever has happened has destroyed PDM for ever and IK will receive very little opposition and current situation favors IK the most in coming times.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
3,047
9
4,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ImranKhanRiaz/videos
Pro IK anchor like Imran khan who were there at the time (8-12 or something like that) and asked IK about it - said that IK vehemently denied the claim and said he said such intention it never even crossed his mind before this news started circulating
Click to expand...

I'm not saying it must have happened. But the IHC timing and various reports that do suggest that he may have tried to do it suggest it's possible.

It's now a he-said, she-said situation. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

And the most important fact is that EVEN IF IK did try, it's not like Bajwa would have budged. That's the reality we're trying to change.

SecularNationalist said:
Come on dude military intelligence and ISI is everywhere. In parliament, in judiciary and who knows even in the close circle of IK.
Click to expand...

That's exactly what I'm saying. They either had an asset or a bug, probably both.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,309
3
6,799
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
From the article
"The military, which has long denied interfering in Pakistani politics, rebutted all the allegations of its involvement in events leading up the vote, calling them “baseless rumours”."

their tactics. Publish with a questionable headline, paddle rumors and then way down below, state the official stance.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
3,047
9
4,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BHarwana said:
Come on man why would IK try to remove Gen Bajwa?
What wrong had Gen Bajwa done?
Lets point the finger where the real problem lied. IK had a collision Govt and that is what was exploited by USA as they lobbied their diplomats.
Gen Bajwa's only mistakes was to stay away from all this political mess.
In my personal opinion what ever has happened has destroyed PDM for ever and IK will receive very little opposition and current situation favors IK the most in coming times.
Click to expand...

GHQ should sue The Guardian for millions and distribute it to the poor. Since there is zero truth to this.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,722
0
4,436
R Wing said:
So, it seems there was definitely truth to the fact that IK, as PM, tried to remove Bajwa but couldn't. No wonder the IHC was opened at midnight just to get the petition protecting Bajwa admitted.

From the article:

From the article:
"Imran Khan wanted to sack the army chief, but the forces received information about it and they thwarted his plan after they came to know about it," said a security official on condition of anonymity.

What else do we need? Either they got to know through a leak or SIGINT and quickly acted to protect the Bajwa. The Guardian may have skewed views, etc., but generally is known to not randomly conjure up 'anonymous sources' without actually having any (otherwise, they could say anything about any government at any time). Note that the article, since it's all part of a Western-supported conspiracy, talks about IK in a very negative light --- but now it's clear that Bajwa rolled out the red carpet for PDM. Why?

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...aw-documents-suggests-pakistan-elections-army

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...aw-documents-suggests-pakistan-elections-army

@SQ8 @Pak Nationalist @Clutch @The Terminator @waz @Jango @Trango Towers @Enigma SIG @Menace2Society @I.R.A @Kashmiri Rebel @Pandora @SecularNationalist
Click to expand...

In his last two hours IK spent it with journalists Everybody has denied this.
BBC and Gaurdian Nuff said
BBC and Gaurdian Nuff said
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,474
77
32,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
BHarwana said:
Come on man why would IK try to remove Gen Bajwa?
What wrong had Gen Bajwa done?
Lets point the finger where the real problem lied. IK had a collision Govt and that is what was exploited by USA as they lobbied their diplomats.
Gen Bajwa's only mistakes was to stay away from all this political mess.
In my personal opinion what ever has happened has destroyed PDM for ever and IK will receive very little opposition and current situation favors IK the most in coming times.
Click to expand...
I’ll believe that the Army had nothing to do with this when PTI is able to campaign freely for the next elections, Army deployments prevent rigging and the next election result in the PTI winning a clear majority.

We all know where public sentiment is currently - there is no way the PTI will lose the next elections outside of Army manipulation of the situation.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,427
109
17,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Whether or not it's a true story, one thing we can be reasonably certain of is that some security official did speak to the Guardian and share documents with them. Reuters also reported speaking with an official regarding lettergate. These organisations by their own journalistic standards when they receive communication from an official not wishing to be identified, have to receive proof that the informant is credible and is who they say they are.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,300
0
4,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
my inside info is the rumor was spread, army did act but khan informed that he didnt have any intention. then IK was forced to leave PM post by letting go speaker and deputy speaker
 

