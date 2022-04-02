What's new

IK should sack COAS & DGISI , They are now security risk for free islamic republic of Pakistan

They allowed US to change the regime in pakistan, which we peoples of pakistan elected by our votes , Its now open that US ambassadors meet multiple times with opposition leaders and those PTI MNAs ( now absconders) , DGISI failed to protect pak government and US puppets are now ready to take over.

Bajwa meet dozens of time with opposition leaders in the past few months , which is very suspicious.

Supreme Court the biggest judicial institution of Pakistan is silent like dead horse , they are just watching how our leaders are selling there fate with foreign funds , people of Pakistan have no clue where to report where to launch protest on this on going biggest blunder in the history of Pakistan
In the past Ik did hint he will kick out if any one would ask me to step down they are our servants and be like servants , i think its best time to kick these failed idiots who are more interested then plots rather then protecting our nation.
Go khan kick these cockroaches hard as you can
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510126199611219969
 
image.png

Today at Islamabad Security Dialouge
COAS Gen Bajwa addresses Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is addressing the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022. Pakistan is hosting the second iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on...
Now it's too late, and all the forces except for the awam are against PM IK.

He could have taken a strong stance against India, and the estab. would be happy with it.

Taking a stand against international estab, was a mistake as Pak estab. is influenced by the Intl' estab. Even late Hameed Gul has said this in one interview.


And PM IK could have focussed on the economy, on higher tax collection, dams const., Ehsaas prog. higher remittances, getting the FDI, industrial policy, exports, loans for Jobless youths, housing loans, 10 billion tree prog. So much to do.

He was kind of got sucked into the Russian visit and a new bloc. by the estab., looks as though, like putting the blame on him.

Here PM IK is naive and not shrewd, was too idealist and wanted things done quickly.

But he can come back stronger and a lot wiser...intl' estab. won't let this happen. So he need to tread very very carefully.
 
the rona dhona of pti crowd on defpk is so enjoyable

1 . appoint the incompetent buzdar in punjab against all sane advice - lose punjab eventually

2. sell SBP to IMF - loose economy

3. make an unbalanced foreign policy - loose global leverage

4. give bajwa extension and then get adamant for faiz - loose armed forces
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Now it's too late, and all the forces except for the awam are against PM IK.

He could have taken a strong stance against India, and the estab. would be happy with it.

Taking a stand against international estab, was a mistake as Pak estab. is influenced by the Intl' estab. Even late Hameed Gul has said this in one interview.


And PM IK could have focussed on the economy, on higher tax collection, dams const., Ehsaas prog. higher remittances, getting the FDI, industrail policy, exports, loans for Jobless youths, housing loans, 10 billion tree prog. So much to do.

He was kind of got sucked into the Russian visit and a new block. by the estab., looks as though.

Here PM IK is naive and not shrewd, was too idealist and wanted things done quickly.

But he can come back stronger and a lot wiser...intl' esatb won't let this happen. So he need to tread very vey carefully
No, they will never let him to be more powerful then themselves , they want GHQ to be remain more powerful then any leader , mark my words , he would not gain much support from the people again if he remained silent at this time, people are charged up now , they can do every thing on his one call
 
blueazure said:
the rona dhona of pti crowd on defpk is so enjoyable

1 . appoint the incompetent buzdar in punjab against all sane advice - lose punjab eventually

2. sell SBP to IMF - loose economy

3. make an unbalanced foreign policy - loose global leverage

4. give bajwa extension and then get adamant for faiz - loose armed forces
Two rookie and deadly mistakes IK made.
#1. Allow NS to escape.
#2. Approve Bajwa extension.

Bad blood stared between Bajwa and IK after ISI chief issue. IK failed to see the signs to remove Bajwa at that time.
 
Ah man for several years they blamed Former political parties for everything and now they want to blame army as well for their own failures. Your journey from "Patriotic" to "Foreign agent" is going to be very short.
 
Riz said:
No, they will never let him to be more powerful then themselves , they want GHQ to be remain more powerful then any leader , mark my words , he would not gain much support from the people again if he remained silent at this time, people are charged up now , they can do every thing on his one call
PMLN is still favorite and was favorite in the last election handed to Khan based on deal then the rest is history.

It is not easy to beat the largest political party in Pakistan. If push comes to the shove meaning election, then PMLN is favorite once again.
 
Now Bajwa openly condemning Russian aggression against the policy of state of Pakistan ........Ik this is the right time , not Us but these are the enemies of Pakistan , now we knows why they are supporting opposition leaders to change Ik govt
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510139094202200067

SmartGeek said:
PMLN is still favorite and was favorite in the last election handed to Khan based on deal then the rest is history.

It is not easy to beat the largest political party in Pakistan. If push comes to the shove meaning election, then PMLN is favorite once again.
Check the position of your biggest favorite party in yesterday elections :lol:


FPO-0o3XsAwLzWQ.jpg
 

