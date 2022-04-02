IK should sack COAS & DGISI , They are now security risk for free islamic republic of Pakistan

They allowed US to change the regime in pakistan, which we peoples of pakistan elected by our votes , Its now open that US ambassadors meet multiple times with opposition leaders and those PTI MNAs ( now absconders) , DGISI failed to protect pak government and US puppets are now ready to take over.Bajwa meet dozens of time with opposition leaders in the past few months , which is very suspicious.Supreme Court the biggest judicial institution of Pakistan is silent like dead horse , they are just watching how our leaders are selling there fate with foreign funds , people of Pakistan have no clue where to report where to launch protest on this on going biggest blunder in the history of PakistanIn the past Ik did hint he will kick out if any one would ask me to step down they are our servants and be like servants , i think its best time to kick these failed idiots who are more interested then plots rather then protecting our nation.Go khan kick these cockroaches hard as you can