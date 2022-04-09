What's new

IK Should Quit or Expel US Ambassador and cut diplomatic ties with US

1

12thPlayer

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2022
83
0
79
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IK Should Quit or Expel US Ambassador and cut diplomatic ties with US. This is how you response to foreign interference.

Whatever he is doing is just a childish thing. I really like him but what he is doing is shameful. I am sure if he remains seated, his govt will be dealing with IMF shamelessly similarly like his govt was even though he said "I will suicide but will not go to IMF". He is expecting respect from US which destroyed whole Iraq on a false claim? If he wants respect we should be economically strong, self sufficient in all fields.

I know people hate opposition more but really since 8th March the whole country is in a freeze mode.

This country is never stable. We just got out of worst terrorism. Our schools, military bases, airports, hospitals, mosques, markets etc were attacked,

Again:
IK Should Quit or Expel US Ambassador and cut diplomatic ties with US. This is how you response to foreign interference.
If he doesn't its just a political narrative he is using to gain people support and nothing else.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Piotr
Russia expels deputy US ambassador
Replies
2
Views
228
_Nabil_
_Nabil_
Riz
  • Locked
IK should sack COAS & DGISI , They are now security risk for free islamic republic of Pakistan
2 3
Replies
37
Views
776
Horus
Horus
beijingwalker
U.S.-Russian Tensions Mount: Moscow Expels American Diplomats After Washington Ordered Out Russians
Replies
1
Views
216
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
F
  • Locked
Bajwa is part of US conspiracy of regime change
2
Replies
21
Views
898
Rakesh
R
beijingwalker
Japan bans Russian coal imports, expels eight diplomats
Replies
12
Views
198
REhorror
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom