IK Should Quit or Expel US Ambassador and cut diplomatic ties with US. This is how you response to foreign interference.



Whatever he is doing is just a childish thing. I really like him but what he is doing is shameful. I am sure if he remains seated, his govt will be dealing with IMF shamelessly similarly like his govt was even though he said "I will suicide but will not go to IMF". He is expecting respect from US which destroyed whole Iraq on a false claim? If he wants respect we should be economically strong, self sufficient in all fields.



I know people hate opposition more but really since 8th March the whole country is in a freeze mode.



This country is never stable. We just got out of worst terrorism. Our schools, military bases, airports, hospitals, mosques, markets etc were attacked,



If he doesn't its just a political narrative he is using to gain people support and nothing else.