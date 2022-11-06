What's new

IK meets children of muazzam shaheed

This is the political capital that have kept IK ahead of every party and the 12th graders.
I still think this isn't it. It's his sincerity. Otherwise, even maryam does photo ops but they backfire because people know they are fake. People know unlike the others, IK doesn't have the firouniat. Nawaz sharif didn't even bother stopping the car when his convoy ran that kid over. then they tried to justify it by calling the kid shaheed-e-jamhoriat. Same as when that corps cmdr hidayat ur Rehman essentially told the mother to two boys who attained shahadat in APS massacre to "no big deal, go birth more kids for the country."
 
This is the political capital that have kept IK ahead of every party and the 12th graders.
There was a time IK had a trouble speaking proper urdu when he graduated from aitchison and Oxford University. Now alongside good urdu he speaks good Punjabi. This is a result of his mingling with the general public unlike Bilawal who is just maintaining his family status quo.
 
I still think this isn't it. It's his sincerity. Otherwise, even maryam does photo ops but they backfire because people know they are fake. People know unlike the others, IK doesn't have the firouniat. Nawaz sharif didn't even bother stopping the car when his convoy ran that kid over. then they tried to justify it by calling the kid shaheed-e-jamhoriat. Same as when that corps cmdr hidayat ur Rehman essentially told the mother to two boys who attained shahadat in APS massacre to "no big deal, go birth more kids for the country."
The answer is simple IK has humility the others has more arrogance than IK.
 
May Allah give a great place in Paradise for the Bravery of the Young Children's father for attempting to stop the shooter

Brave man

Proud of Muazzam Shaheed (Martyred on the day Assassination attempt on Imran Khan)

Proud of Arshad Sharif Shaheed (Martyred for speaking against Corruption boldly on TV for last 5 years)
 

