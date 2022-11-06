IK meets children of muazzam shaheed

SecularNationalist
Feb 21, 2015
IK speaks such a good Punjabi.
I still think this isn't it. It's his sincerity. Otherwise, even maryam does photo ops but they backfire because people know they are fake. People know unlike the others, IK doesn't have the firouniat. Nawaz sharif didn't even bother stopping the car when his convoy ran that kid over. then they tried to justify it by calling the kid shaheed-e-jamhoriat. Same as when that corps cmdr hidayat ur Rehman essentially told the mother to two boys who attained shahadat in APS massacre to "no big deal, go birth more kids for the country."This is the political capital that have kept IK ahead of every party and the 12th graders.
There was a time IK had a trouble speaking proper urdu when he graduated from aitchison and Oxford University. Now alongside good urdu he speaks good Punjabi. This is a result of his mingling with the general public unlike Bilawal who is just maintaining his family status quo.This is the political capital that have kept IK ahead of every party and the 12th graders.
I still think this isn't it. It's his sincerity. Otherwise, even maryam does photo ops but they backfire because people know they are fake. People know unlike the others, IK doesn't have the firouniat. Nawaz sharif didn't even bother stopping the car when his convoy ran that kid over. then they tried to justify it by calling the kid shaheed-e-jamhoriat. Same as when that corps cmdr hidayat ur Rehman essentially told the mother to two boys who attained shahadat in APS massacre to "no big deal, go birth more kids for the country."