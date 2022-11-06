IK meets children of muazzam shaheed

truthseeker2010 said: This is the political capital that have kept IK ahead of every party and the 12th graders. Click to expand...

I still think this isn't it. It's his sincerity. Otherwise, even maryam does photo ops but they backfire because people know they are fake. People know unlike the others, IK doesn't have the firouniat. Nawaz sharif didn't even bother stopping the car when his convoy ran that kid over. then they tried to justify it by calling the kid shaheed-e-jamhoriat. Same as when that corps cmdr hidayat ur Rehman essentially told the mother to two boys who attained shahadat in APS massacre to "no big deal, go birth more kids for the country."