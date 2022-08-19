IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday called upon the ‘neutrals’ to review their policies as there is still time left to make changes because decisions taken behind closed doors are not in the interest of the country.Speaking at a seminar on “freedom of expression,” Imran said that “we cannot blame anyone whether they are part of the regime change conspiracy or not, but still, I would like to tell my ‘neutrals’ that history will never forgive them as power is with them and with power there also comes a responsibility.”He said that the establishment which had told us about the corruption done by the people who have been imposed on us, adding if a change was inevitable, why the certified thieves were imposed on the masses.”He said that the establishment which is forcing the masses to accept the crooks and for that reason it is spreading fear among the nation.“I would rather prefer death instead of living in the country ruled by these crooks who have been imposed on us,” he added.He reiterated that the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing political crisis is free and fair elections, as political and economic stability are interlinked.After being failed from all fronts, ie, humiliating defeat in July by-polls, May 25 Jalsa, and failure to stop people from attending PTI Jalsas, he added, a crackdown on social media activists has begun which is also destined to fail.“They are now picking up people and forcing them to confess that they had tweeted all this on the direction of Imran, which is again not going to work,” he added.Talking about Shahbaz Gill, he said that he should not have passed the remarks for which he is being tried, adding that torturing him is a big crime.“They’re asking him [Gill] what Imran Khan eats, and the reason why they are asking about what I eat is that they are thinking along the same line [elimination] like what they did with the four witnesses in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering cases […] who all died due to heart attacks,” he warned.He also questioned why no actions were taken against Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others who had said even worst things about the military.Khan talked about freedom of expression and called it a part of liberating the society, adding no nation can prosper without freedom of speech.He said that he is not afraid of freedom of expression, adding that freedom does not mean insulting someone.Berating the two main parties in the coalition government, the former prime minister said that the PML-N and the PPP have made corruption cases against each other.“In 1996, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari moved Rs1.5 billion out of the country,” he alleged.Khan claimed that everyone knows about the corruption done by these the PPP and the PML-N, adding he extended support to Gen Pervez Musharraf because thinking he might end corruption, but it proved otherwise as he also wanted to perpetuate his rule through giving NRO to the crooks.