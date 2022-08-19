What's new

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,845
-7
2,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday called upon the ‘neutrals’ to review their policies as there is still time left to make changes because decisions taken behind closed doors are not in the interest of the country.

Speaking at a seminar on “freedom of expression,” Imran said that “we cannot blame anyone whether they are part of the regime change conspiracy or not, but still, I would like to tell my ‘neutrals’ that history will never forgive them as power is with them and with power there also comes a responsibility.”

He said that the establishment which had told us about the corruption done by the people who have been imposed on us, adding if a change was inevitable, why the certified thieves were imposed on the masses.”

He said that the establishment which is forcing the masses to accept the crooks and for that reason it is spreading fear among the nation.

“I would rather prefer death instead of living in the country ruled by these crooks who have been imposed on us,” he added.

He reiterated that the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing political crisis is free and fair elections, as political and economic stability are interlinked.

After being failed from all fronts, ie, humiliating defeat in July by-polls, May 25 Jalsa, and failure to stop people from attending PTI Jalsas, he added, a crackdown on social media activists has begun which is also destined to fail.

“They are now picking up people and forcing them to confess that they had tweeted all this on the direction of Imran, which is again not going to work,” he added.

Talking about Shahbaz Gill, he said that he should not have passed the remarks for which he is being tried, adding that torturing him is a big crime.

“They’re asking him [Gill] what Imran Khan eats, and the reason why they are asking about what I eat is that they are thinking along the same line [elimination] like what they did with the four witnesses in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering cases […] who all died due to heart attacks,” he warned.

He also questioned why no actions were taken against Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others who had said even worst things about the military.

Khan talked about freedom of expression and called it a part of liberating the society, adding no nation can prosper without freedom of speech.

He said that he is not afraid of freedom of expression, adding that freedom does not mean insulting someone.

Berating the two main parties in the coalition government, the former prime minister said that the PML-N and the PPP have made corruption cases against each other.

“In 1996, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari moved Rs1.5 billion out of the country,” he alleged.

Khan claimed that everyone knows about the corruption done by these the PPP and the PML-N, adding he extended support to Gen Pervez Musharraf because thinking he might end corruption, but it proved otherwise as he also wanted to perpetuate his rule through giving NRO to the crooks.

epaper.brecorder.com

BR-ePaper | Aug 19, 2022 | Page Front Page 1

epaper.brecorder.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560319199729266689
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,058
10
28,147
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday called upon the ‘neutrals’ to review their policies as there is still time left to make changes because decisions taken behind closed doors are not in the interest of the country.

Speaking at a seminar on “freedom of expression,” Imran said that “we cannot blame anyone whether they are part of the regime change conspiracy or not, but still, I would like to tell my ‘neutrals’ that history will never forgive them as power is with them and with power there also comes a responsibility.”

He said that the establishment which had told us about the corruption done by the people who have been imposed on us, adding if a change was inevitable, why the certified thieves were imposed on the masses.”

He said that the establishment which is forcing the masses to accept the crooks and for that reason it is spreading fear among the nation.

“I would rather prefer death instead of living in the country ruled by these crooks who have been imposed on us,” he added.

He reiterated that the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing political crisis is free and fair elections, as political and economic stability are interlinked.

After being failed from all fronts, ie, humiliating defeat in July by-polls, May 25 Jalsa, and failure to stop people from attending PTI Jalsas, he added, a crackdown on social media activists has begun which is also destined to fail.

“They are now picking up people and forcing them to confess that they had tweeted all this on the direction of Imran, which is again not going to work,” he added.

Talking about Shahbaz Gill, he said that he should not have passed the remarks for which he is being tried, adding that torturing him is a big crime.

“They’re asking him [Gill] what Imran Khan eats, and the reason why they are asking about what I eat is that they are thinking along the same line [elimination] like what they did with the four witnesses in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering cases […] who all died due to heart attacks,” he warned.

He also questioned why no actions were taken against Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others who had said even worst things about the military.

Khan talked about freedom of expression and called it a part of liberating the society, adding no nation can prosper without freedom of speech.

He said that he is not afraid of freedom of expression, adding that freedom does not mean insulting someone.

Berating the two main parties in the coalition government, the former prime minister said that the PML-N and the PPP have made corruption cases against each other.

“In 1996, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari moved Rs1.5 billion out of the country,” he alleged.

Khan claimed that everyone knows about the corruption done by these the PPP and the PML-N, adding he extended support to Gen Pervez Musharraf because thinking he might end corruption, but it proved otherwise as he also wanted to perpetuate his rule through giving NRO to the crooks.

epaper.brecorder.com

BR-ePaper | Aug 19, 2022 | Page Front Page 1

epaper.brecorder.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560319199729266689
Click to expand...
bhai aj job daar sa start ki ... saab khariat ha na? lol
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
1,026
2
1,495
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Twisting words yet again.

Seems like a new tactic. Creating concocted posts such as these, then when they get bashed, they go on and create another thread.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,058
10
28,147
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Olympus81 said:
Twisting words yet again.

Seems like a new tactic. Creating concocted posts such as these, then when they get bashed, they go on and create another thread.
Click to expand...

Recently, Mariam offering jobs in NGOs.... make no sense ... @RescueRanger any idea... talk of the town...

But her media cell is working day and nite ..
 
Last edited:
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,845
-7
2,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
bhai aj job daar sa start ki ... saab khariat ha na? lol
Click to expand...
HAIDER said:
Recently, Marima offering jobs in NGO.... make no sense ... @RescueRanger any idea... talk of the town...

But her media cell is working day and nite ..
Click to expand...

Off-Topic Posts

Anything that does not add value to the discussion being had or does not say anything about the thread may be liable for deletion and repeated violations may result in penalization. Please, do know that going into tangents is encouraged (something related to the thread, such as discussing a conflict economically rather than militarily) but off-topic derailment is not encouraged (bringing in social issues in order to derail a thread about geopolitics, for instance).

Personal attacks

Do not attack any individual nor use any abusive language towards their ethnic / national / religious identity for any purpose.


Political name calling
Using politically degrading names are not what PDF stands for and this applies for every country. PDF is politically neutral.
 
Gripen9

Gripen9

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2019
1,079
2
1,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
you can cash this check as well...

1660888519736.png
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,296
47
24,065
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday called upon the ‘neutrals’ to review their policies as there is still time left to make changes because decisions taken behind closed doors are not in the interest of the country.

Speaking at a seminar on “freedom of expression,” Imran said that “we cannot blame anyone whether they are part of the regime change conspiracy or not, but still, I would like to tell my ‘neutrals’ that history will never forgive them as power is with them and with power there also comes a responsibility.”

He said that the establishment which had told us about the corruption done by the people who have been imposed on us, adding if a change was inevitable, why the certified thieves were imposed on the masses.”

He said that the establishment which is forcing the masses to accept the crooks and for that reason it is spreading fear among the nation.

“I would rather prefer death instead of living in the country ruled by these crooks who have been imposed on us,” he added.

He reiterated that the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing political crisis is free and fair elections, as political and economic stability are interlinked.

After being failed from all fronts, ie, humiliating defeat in July by-polls, May 25 Jalsa, and failure to stop people from attending PTI Jalsas, he added, a crackdown on social media activists has begun which is also destined to fail.

“They are now picking up people and forcing them to confess that they had tweeted all this on the direction of Imran, which is again not going to work,” he added.

Talking about Shahbaz Gill, he said that he should not have passed the remarks for which he is being tried, adding that torturing him is a big crime.

“They’re asking him [Gill] what Imran Khan eats, and the reason why they are asking about what I eat is that they are thinking along the same line [elimination] like what they did with the four witnesses in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering cases […] who all died due to heart attacks,” he warned.

He also questioned why no actions were taken against Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others who had said even worst things about the military.

Khan talked about freedom of expression and called it a part of liberating the society, adding no nation can prosper without freedom of speech.

He said that he is not afraid of freedom of expression, adding that freedom does not mean insulting someone.

Berating the two main parties in the coalition government, the former prime minister said that the PML-N and the PPP have made corruption cases against each other.

“In 1996, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari moved Rs1.5 billion out of the country,” he alleged.

Khan claimed that everyone knows about the corruption done by these the PPP and the PML-N, adding he extended support to Gen Pervez Musharraf because thinking he might end corruption, but it proved otherwise as he also wanted to perpetuate his rule through giving NRO to the crooks.

epaper.brecorder.com

BR-ePaper | Aug 19, 2022 | Page Front Page 1

epaper.brecorder.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560319199729266689
Click to expand...

So where exactly is the 'snide' remark?
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,919
8
14,602
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Snide
/snʌɪd/
Learn to pronounce
adjective
1.
derogatory or mocking in an indirect way.
"snide remarks about my mother"




Where is the snide remarks in IK speech, maybe they confused it with Chide, or Chided.

Knew the levels of patwaris, and their supporters.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan fears of getting poisoned like witnesses in corruption case against PM Shehbaz
2
Replies
19
Views
343
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
623
Invicta
Invicta
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shahbaz GIll getting tortured in jail : Imran Khan
16 17 18 19 20 21
Replies
309
Views
5K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
INDIAPOSITIVE
spying attempt on imran khan foiled
2
Replies
22
Views
753
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom