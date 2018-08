1. I will not live in PM house and will live in Military Secretary House which has 3 rooms. I will keep 2 cars, that too because agencies want me to have security.



2. I will auction all remaining cars.



3. All Governor Houses and CM Houses will decrease expenses.



4. None of our Governor Houses will be used by Governors. A committee will finalize how can we change these houses for public use.



5. PM house will be changed into a top notch University.



6. A task force under Dr. Ishrat Hussain will be made and they will see how can we reduce our expenses in offices and system.



7. We have a wrong habit of begging to other countries and we don’t feel bad about it. Countries don’t progress like this. I will feel very bad while collecting loans from other countries, I will feel ashamed. It will be bad for you if your PM is begging from others. People wont respect you like this. Pakistan is not respected because we keep on begging. I will make you all a great nation. We wont beg from other countries. Only 8 lac people pay taxes among 22 Crore. We will ensure that FBR is strong and efficient. I am the custodian of your taxes. I will show you that collection of taxes is possible.



8. We will bring the stolen money back in the country. Record money laundering is done every year. I will control money laundring. Someone whose all assets are abroad, how can he be loyal? The nation need to stop voting for them.



9. We need to increase our exports. Our government will assist the industries and solve their problems.



10. We will provide all facilities to Investors. An office will be set up in PM Secretariat to assist and help investors.



11. All embassies abroad will be sent a message, that our overseas Pakistanis should be helped. Many of our Pakistanis are in jails abroad. Embassies will tell us how many people are in jails abroad, we will help them.



12. Dear Overseas Pakistanis, we request you to bring money in Pakistan, keep your money in Pakistani Banks. Send remittances. We need your help.



13. We have to stop Corruption. When rulers do corruption they ruin the institutions. I will meet NAB Chairman and assist them however I can. We will provide them whatever resources they need.



14. We will introduce whistle blower act which we brought in KPK. If anyone helps government to catch a corrupt person. 20% of the recovered money will be given to the one who identified and helped government.



15. I am keeping interior ministry with myself as I want to stop money laundering and control corruption and will personally look after it.



16. Be Ready, when I will catch corrupt people. They will make a scene. They will do protests on raods. They will say that democracy is in danger. But you have to support me and fight against these people.



17. I will meet Chief Justice, we need to sort out justice systems. Small cases prolong for years. Land issues are never resolved. We did a similar thing in KPK. We will implement the KPK's civil court act, after which all civil cases will be solved within 1 years.



18. I request Chief Justice to address the issues of widows whose lands have been grabbed and cases are not solved.



19. We have to help those poor people who are rotting in jails for minor crimes. We will bring jail reforms.



20. I want to commend KPK Police. We won in KPK because of KPK Police's performance. I have requested Nasir Durrani to revolutionize Punjab Police and he has agreed. We will request Sindh government to do the same.



21. Child Abuse is an increasing issue. We will take steps for it specially.



22. We need to improve education system. Our government schools are worse. People do multiple jobs just because they want their kids to study in private schools. We have to implement Educational Emergency.



23. The children in Madrassas should also become successful. We will bring them in mainstream.



24. Improving government hospitals is a very tough task. We have made a task force for this. We will launch health card Insurance in all Pakistan. We will have to change the management of all hospitals.



25. Water Issue is crucial. We have made a whole ministry for it. It will solve this crisis. We have to make Bhasha Dam very very urgently.



26. We have to assist Farmers. We have to restart research on Agriculture. We will strengthen them.



27. Civil Service Has to be reformed. We have to improve it. We wont interfere in Civil Servants. Dear Civil Servants. No matter which political party you support, it's not my concern, I just want you deliever. Whenever a common man comes to your office, you have to treat them as VIPs. If you perform well, bonuses will be given but otherwise you will financially penalized.



28. Local Bodies will be introduced. City Nazims will be directly elected. No MNAs MPAs will be given all the development funds.



29. We will build 50 Lac houses. Its a difficult task but we will do our best.



30. We will provide skill education.



31. We will provide interest free loans.



32. We will build parks and grounds.



33. We will start a forestation drive. We will plant millions of trees. We will control Pollution. We have to tackle climate change.



34. We have to clean our country. We will launch campaigns for cleaning. We have to clean our country through our own people.



35. Tourism will be promoted. We will open more and more resorts , at least 4 every year.



36. We will develop beaches in Karachi and Gawadar.



37. FATA KP merger will be speeded up.



38. We will pay special attention to Balochistan.



39. South Punjab will be made a new province.



40. Karachi will be specially revamped. We will work with Sindh government for this.



41. We will implement National Action Plan.



42. Pakistan need peace. We will have good terms with all our neighbors.



43. Street Children, Widows and Handicapped will be given special attention.



44. I will set an exampl by living a simple life. I will not do any business. I will protect your money. I am here because of you, I will not ditch you.



45. Keep a check on us. Whoever uses your money illegally, expose them on social media. Help me getting rid of corruption.



46. One day, we wont find people for Zakat in Pakistan. I don't know if I will be alive on that day or not, but i want that Pakistan.

Pakistan Zindabad.

