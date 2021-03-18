What's new

IK Expands and Redefines National Security ....!

-IK spoke @ Islamabad Security Dialogue
-Defines Paradigm Shift in National Security Lens and clarifies Threats Which includes
1- Climate Change
2-Food Security
3-Economy/Food Inflation
4- Poverty


-Gave his vision to tackle the above mentioned threats!

-Congrats NSA Moeed Yousaf in starting the Broader National Security Dialogue and integrating Think Tanks with Policy Makers!

What do you guys think about the redefination and New Non Military Threats?

 
All it needs to wake up a nation is a single person remaining awake - Malik El-Shabaz (Malcolm X)

Pak has identified the real problems that might "undo" her.....

The Ehl-i Sheyatin know it too well!! Hence, they want to put the proxy traitor terrorists - NS, AZ, PDM etc. - at the helms of Pak for good to kill her from inside with the help of the corrupt and inept bureaucracy! And, they hate the Pak Deep State and Deep Nation for a reason......
 
What I have observed on personal level is that for years, our primary focused had remained on Strategic Deterrence & relationship with US. Most of the individuals who graduated out of NDU or QAU's Strategic Security Studies Department focused on afore mentioned topics. These individuals then when on to join the same Think Tanks, that are being represented in today's National Security Dialogue. When the individuals themselves graduated with focus on US & Nuclear Deterrence it is obvious that they went on to define polices surrounding these too.

I know students who are soon to graduate from above mentioned institutions & they have their eyes set on same old subject of nuclear deterance, what i suggested to them was to focus on non military threats such as mentioned above or focus on emerging threats such as Disruptive Technologies, but unfortunately no one is interested in investing time into research for these subjects
 
Absolutely. Especially if they consider the dual nature of the opportunities focusing on disruptive technologies, the economy and food security allow them to branch out into. These are areas with a commercial side to them, and expertise in them can allow these experts to spin off companies to uplift the nation and themselves, as is done in other nations. Creating a self-sustaining ecosystem, and avoiding the need to be involved directly in weaponry.
 
