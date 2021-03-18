IK Expands and Redefines National Security ....!

What I have observed on personal level is that for years, our primary focused had remained on Strategic Deterrence & relationship with US. Most of the individuals who graduated out of NDU or QAU's Strategic Security Studies Department focused on afore mentioned topics. These individuals then when on to join the same Think Tanks, that are being represented in today's National Security Dialogue. When the individuals themselves graduated with focus on US & Nuclear Deterrence it is obvious that they went on to define polices surrounding these too.



I know students who are soon to graduate from above mentioned institutions & they have their eyes set on same old subject of nuclear deterance, what i suggested to them was to focus on non military threats such as mentioned above or focus on emerging threats such as Disruptive Technologies, but unfortunately no one is interested in investing time into research for these subjects