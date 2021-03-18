IK Expands and Redefines National Security ....!

-IK spoke @ Islamabad Security Dialogue
-Defines Paradigm Shift in National Security Lens and clarifies Threats Which includes
1- Climate Change
2-Food Security
3-Economy/Food Inflation
4- Poverty
-Gave his vision to tackle the above mentioned threats!
-Congrats NSA Moeed Yousaf in starting the Broader National Security Dialogue and integrating Think Tanks with Policy Makers!
What do you guys think about the redefination and New Non Military Threats?
