IK biggest enemies are his blind supporters

I support IK but always took a middle ground because Pakistan is bigger than a single person. His supporters always ridiculed everyone even own family members and if any person supported anyone else they will start cursing. I have seen post of his supporter here who runs hospital or clinic suggesting declining treatment who doesn't support PTI.



PM of Pakistan responsibility is to take a country together but everyone who opposed him a little bit that person is labelled traitor.



Today what happened in NA with MNAs is shameful. There were many old people and women in assembly. Ehsaas is for everyone not for just people who support you.



I am bit sad that he went out this way.