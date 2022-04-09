What's new

IK biggest enemies are his blind supporters

I support IK but always took a middle ground because Pakistan is bigger than a single person. His supporters always ridiculed everyone even own family members and if any person supported anyone else they will start cursing. I have seen post of his supporter here who runs hospital or clinic suggesting declining treatment who doesn't support PTI.

PM of Pakistan responsibility is to take a country together but everyone who opposed him a little bit that person is labelled traitor.

Today what happened in NA with MNAs is shameful. There were many old people and women in assembly. Ehsaas is for everyone not for just people who support you.

I am bit sad that he went out this way.
 
They ain’t blind supporters they knows he’s the last hope and immi supporters always prayed that someone replace zardari,shareef and moulana and it happens but sadly nuteral trashed by one letter and everyone laid down expect imran khan.
 
12thPlayer said:
I support IK but always took a middle ground because Pakistan is bigger than a single person. His supporters always ridiculed everyone even own family members and if any person supported anyone else they will start cursing. I have seen post of his supporter here who runs hospital or clinic suggesting declining treatment who doesn't support PTI.

PM of Pakistan responsibility is to take a country together but everyone who opposed him a little bit that person is labelled traitor.

Today what happened in NA with MNAs is shameful. There were many old people and women in assembly. Ehsaas is for everyone not for just people who support you.

I am bit sad that he went out this way.
You opinion is very valid but to support NS zardari bilo or diesel...you have to be the dumbest tank in town
 
Trango Towers said:
You opinion is very valid but to support NS zardari bilo or diesel...you have to be the dumbest tank in town
That's the thing.

People think all PTI supporters are blind fanatics, whereas a good majority simply know that IK, as imperfect as he is, is fundamentally a different being than sold-out, corrupt, tried and tested politicians and the status quo-loving establishment. It's as simple as that.
 
12thPlayer said:
I support IK but always took a middle ground because Pakistan is bigger than a single person. His supporters always ridiculed everyone even own family members and if any person supported anyone else they will start cursing. I have seen post of his supporter here who runs hospital or clinic suggesting declining treatment who doesn't support PTI.

PM of Pakistan responsibility is to take a country together but everyone who opposed him a little bit that person is labelled traitor.

Today what happened in NA with MNAs is shameful. There were many old people and women in assembly. Ehsaas is for everyone not for just people who support you.

I am bit sad that he went out this way.
. F...... your dog
 
IK is much better than the rest.
But still he is an infant.
A stubborn person cannot be a good politician.
The way he handled the adm e aitamad showed either he surrounds himself with ignorant people and advisors or he himself has an ego problem.
Hope he learns from this set back and come back stronger as a Politician in his next run for office.
 
Not sure what you mean by blind supporters? People who have lived through the suffering of the 30 years of Sharifs, Bhutto, Zardari etc know Imran was the hope to help build Pakistan. Unfortunately as is evident from these past few weeks, an honest man cannot survive in Pakistan.

Get ready to see Pakistan going to new lows.
 

