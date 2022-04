IIT students are shoved with knowledge to the minute details. That's the reason why their syllabi are huge in size, I mean really huge.

When it comes to creativity these bots, who were trained well to become CEO, simply can't solve simple problems. I am working in industry, and trust me, Pakistanis having minimal education perform way better than Indians. Almost everyone does.

The good thing about Indian students is, they know too much, thanks to the knowledge in their stomachs.