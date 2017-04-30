/ Register

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hindustani78, Apr 30, 2017.

    IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

    [​IMG]


    Dyes from jamun are extracted using ethanol. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

    http://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/sc...t-solar-cells-using-jamun/article18333363.ece
    Scientists at IIT Roorkee have used the juicy, delectable Indian summer fruit Jamun to create inexpensive and more efficient solar cells.

    Researchers used naturally occurring pigment found in jamun as an inexpensive photosensitiser for Dye Sensitised Solar Cells (DSSCs) or Gratzel cells.

    Gratzel cells are thin film solar cells composed of a porous layer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) coated photoanode, a layer of dye molecules that absorbs sunlight, an electrolyte for regenerating the dye, and a cathode.

    These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light.

    “The dark colour of jamun and abundance of jamun trees in IIT campus clicked the idea that it might be useful as a dye in the typical Dye Sensitised Solar Cells (DSSC),” lead researcher Soumitra Satapathi, assistant professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand, said.

    Researchers extracted dyes from jamun using ethanol. They also used fresh plums and black currant, along with mixed berry juices which contain pigments that give characteristic colour to jamun.

    The mixture was then centrifuged and decanted. The extracted coloured pigment called anthocyanin was used as a sensitiser.

    “Natural pigments are way economical in comparison to regular Ruthenium-based pigments and scientists are optimising to improve the efficiency,” said Mr. Satapathi, who is also a visiting professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the U.S.

    “The increasing pressure on fossil fuels and concern of global warming has inspired continuous search for alternate energy,” said Mr. Satapathi

    Uncertainty over the pace at which new large dams or nuclear plants can be built means strong reliance on solar power — an area where India has high potential and equally high ambition — to deliver on the country’s pledge to build up a 40 per cent share of non-fossil fuel capacity in the power sector by 2030, researchers said.

    “In principle, we have a large social need for renewable energy especially solar energy. For quite sometime, our lab is actively engaged in low cost high efficiency solar cells production,” said Mr. Satapathi.

    The research team, which includes Nipun Sawhney and Anubhav Raghav, is very optimistic that the process can easily be replicated for mass production of solar cells.

    The simplicity and cost effectiveness of the overall fabrication process, widespread availability of fruits and juices, and ease of extraction of anthocyanin dyes render them novel and inexpensive candidates for solar cells application, researchers said.

    The research was published in the Journal of Photovoltaics.
     
    If they can push the efficiency above 12~15%, this could be a game changer in the renewable energy sector.
     
    [​IMG]
    http://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/sc...ows-promise/article18393709.ece?homepage=true

    It binds to a protein and curbs the growth of tumours while sparing normal cells
    A novel small molecule, designed and synthesised by Indian researchers, has shown promise in targeted killing of cancer cells.

    The molecule (Disarib) works by binding itself to a protein called BCL2, which suppresses the death of cancerous cells. While BCL2 protein is produced in excess in cancer cells, its expression is almost undetectable in normal cells. Hence, Disarib targets and kills only cancer cells while sparing normal cells.

    Inside a cell there is always a balance between proteins that promote cell death (apoptosis) and those that suppress cell death. When the proteins BAX and BAK that promote cell death get bound to BCL2, cell death is suppressed and cancer cells are able to live longer.

    A team led by Sathees C. Raghavan at the Department of Biochemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, showed that Disarib was able to disrupt the binding of BCL2 and apoptosis-causing BAK protein. This action induced the death of cancer cells.

    8-year research
    Disarib is the culmination of eight years of research involving 24 researchers from eight different research groups across various labs. Unlike the FDA-approved BCL2 inhibitor ABT199, the small molecule synthesised by Prof. Raghavan’s team binds predominantly to a different domain (BH1) of BCL2 and showed better efficiency in killing cancer cells than the FDA-approved inhibitor.

    Also, compared with ABT199 inhibitor, the small molecule did not cause any side effects. The results were published in the journal Biochemical Pharmacology.

    However, expression of BCL2 is low in certain cancer cell lines such as breast cancer, chronic myelogenous leukemia and cervical cancer. So the Disarib molecule would be ineffective in these cancers. Earlier studies had shown that once Disarib binds to BCL2, the proteins that promote cell death were able to create holes in the mitochondria leading to death of cancer cells.

    “We have experimentally tested Disarib in all possible systems and the efficiency of Disarib in selectively killing cancer cells was high,” says Supriya V. Vartak from the Department of Biochemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and one of the first authors of the study.

    Studies were carried out on three animal models for three different cancers — lymphoma, breast adenocarcinoma and ovarian cancer. Similarly, studies were carried out using cancer cells lines.

    “In every case, both in animal studies and cancer cell lines, the efficiency of Disarib to cause cell death and tumour regression was far superior compared with ABT199 when same dosage of Disarib and ABT199 were used,” says Prof. Raghavan. “This is why the molecule has to be taken up for further investigation.”

    The team has already carried out toxicity studies. The next step will be to test the toxicity and efficacy of the molecule in cancer cells taken from patients, and also test it in combination with known cancer drugs. If results from humanised mouse models are also encouraging, the molecule can be taken up for clinical trials in humans.
     
    [​IMG]

    Speedy recovery If used in combination with other TB drugs the compound can shorten the duration of treatment and prevent the emergence of drug-resistance

    http://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/sc...tb-bacteria/article18508931.ece?homepage=true

    A compound isolated from shala trees modulates the immune system to kill the bacteria

    A team of Indian researchers has been able to achieve 100-fold reduction in TB bacterial load in lungs of mice after 60 days of treatment using bergenin — a phytochemical isolated from tender leaves of sakhua or shala tree (Shorea robusta). Unlike the regularly used antibiotic drugs that target the TB bacteria, the bergenin compound modulates the immune system to kill the bacteria found inside the macrophages (a type of white blood cells). The results were published in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

    “Our studies show that the bergenin compound can be used to clear the bacteria, and when used in combination with other TB drugs can produce good results,” says Gobardhan Das from the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a corresponding author of the paper. “Since the compound does not target the bacteria directly but modulates the immune system to kill the bacteria, it can be used in patients with drug-resistant TB too.”

    The researchers undertook several studies to understand the mode of action of the compound. The compound was unable to directly kill TB bacteria when treated with the compound. However, in the case of in vitro studies, the compound was able to kill the bacteria found inside infected cells. In mice infected with TB and treated with the compound, there was significant reduction in the bacterial load in the lungs. Unlike in the case of in vitro studies, in mice the compound was found to activate not only the macrophages but also other cell types (T cells) that led to effective killing of the bacteria. A significant reduction in the number of granulomatic lesions was seen in animals treated with the compound. Also, the bacterial load was 100-fold lower in mice treated with the compound compared with controls (animals that were not treated with bergenin). “These findings strongly suggest that the immune response enhanced by the compound is able to increase the capacity to clear the TB bacteria,” Prof. Das says.

    The levels of nitric oxide and a cytokine (TNF-alpha) were found to be enhanced. “We found the bergenin compound was selectively enhancing the frequency of interferon-gamma and interleukin-17-producing T cells in the TB infected animals,” says Dhiraj K. Singh from ICGEB and a co-author of the paper. Interferon-gamma promotes bacteria-killing nitric oxide inside macrophages thus promoting the generation of protective immune responses against TB bacteria.


    Previous studies have shown that T helper 1 (Th1) cells play a key role in protecting the host against TB bacteria, while Th2 cells oppose the protection offered by Th1 cells. “There is a dynamic balance between the Th1 and Th2,” says Ved P. Dwivedi from ICGEB and the first author of the paper. “While TB bacteria prevents Th1 response and facilitates Th2 response, the bergenin compound promotes the expression of Th1 and Th17 responses.”

    Beats conventional drugs

    The compound has been shown to heal wounds faster than conventional drugs. Dr. Debprasad Chattopadhyay, Director of the ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM) in Belgaum, Karanataka, and the other corresponding author of the paper, had isolated the compound. He had seen tribals using the leaves of shala tree for wound-healing.

    “Our study, in a limited way, tries to correct the misinformation regarding Ayurveda. The stage is now set to test many more Ayurvedic and plant-derived natural products for their potency against pathogenic diseases,” says Dr. Anand Ranganathan from the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at JNU and one of the authors of the paper.

    Prof. Das with the help of ICMR-NITM plans to carry out further tests in larger animals. If used in combination with other TB drugs the compound can shorten the duration of treatment and prevent the emergence of drug-resistance, the authors write.



    *************

    In Indian tradition, the sal tree is said to be favoured by Vishnu. Its name shala, shaal or sal, comes from Sanskrit (शाल, śāla, literally "house"), a name that suggests it for housing timber; other names in the Sanskrit language are ashvakarna, chiraparna and sarja, among many others.

    Jains state that the 24th tirthankara, Mahavira, achieved enlightenment under a sal


    Also according to Buddhist tradition, the Buddha was lying between a pair of sal trees when he died:

    Then the Blessed One with a large community of monks went to the far shore of the Hiraññavati River and headed for Upavattana, the Mallans' sal-grove near Kusinara. On arrival, he said to Ven. Ananda, "Ananda, please prepare a bed for me between the twin sal-trees, with its head to the north. I am tired, and will lie down."

    Sal tree in Chhattisgarh, India

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    Some of the members of the IIT-H team working to make cancer treatment better, on the institute’s campus in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities...particles-to-treat-cancer/article18510900.ece

    Team working on finding alternative to chemotherapy
    The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has developed biodegradable non-particles that could be instrumental in treating cancer.

    A team led by assistant professor Aravind Kumar Rengan has been working on finding alternative ways to chemotherapy and radiotherapy for cancer treatment to minimise side-effects caused by these therapies. He designed a novel nano system which kills the cancer cells by photothermal therapy.

    The group is currently working on making more cost-effective nano particles for photothermal therapy, integrating these particles with cancer specific drugs to have an enhanced effect in killing cancer.

    The team members involved in the research are Tejaswini Appidi, Syed Basseruddin, Deepak Bharadwaj, Anil Jogdand, Sushma, Anula — all Ph.D. scholars; junior research fellow Rama Singh, and postdoctoral fellow Surya Prakash Singh.

    Photo thermal therapy is a treatment procedure where light (photo) energy is supplied by means of an external laser to nano particles which absorbs this energy and converts it to heat (thermal) energy. This heat generated by irradiation of laser would increase temperature within the tumour and result in the death of cancer cells.

    No side-effects

    The important aspects of the research is that the treatment procedure has no side-effects, since the nano particles would be accumulated in the tumour region, and also the irradiation is specific to particles, which means the heat is generated only within the tumour and not elsewhere in the body.

    Also, the laser used to provide light energy would not harm the healthy cells around the tumour region as these healthy cells would not absorb this light energy as they remain transparent to this irradiation.

    The nano particulate system is very unique in its own way. The particles, after generating the heat required to kill the cancer cells, will degrade inside the body and further breakdown into much smaller particles which will be excreted from the body.

    “This procedure had very good results in experiments carried out in mice, and is expected to show the same in humans too. This treatment is now under clinical trials and once the trials are completed, this would be available as an alternative treatment procedure to cancer,” Dr. Rengan told The Hindu.

    Dr. Rengan was recently awarded the prestigious INSA award in the young scientist category for his outstanding research in treatment of cancer by photothermal therapy using biodegradable particles.
     
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    05-March, 2018 18:50 IST
    Smart Campus Campaign to honour institutions which conserve resources to be launched soon

    Based on the recommendations of the National Expert Advisory Committee (NEAC) constituted by the Department of Science & Technology, Government has decided to set-up five new Research Parks at IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, and IISc Bangalore at a total cost of Rs.75.00 crore each. Government has also approved continued funding of two Research Parks at IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur at a cost of Rs.100 crore each. The Research Park at IIT Gandhinagar at a total cost of Rs.90 crore is funded by the Department of Science & Technology. IIT Madras Research Park is fully functional with 43 R&D clients, 4 Incubators, 55 Startups, and 5 Centres of Excellence. Government provides necessary budgetary support to the IITs for campus development by using environment friendly methods. Government intends to undertake review periodically of functioning of research parks.

    The Government has announced the decision to launch a Smart Campus Campaign under which educational institutions will be encouraged to optimize use of water, electricity and also adopt measures for generating power through solar installations. The institutions which perform on the parameters of saving, conserving and recycling would be identified and honoured.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    05-March, 2018 18:49 IST
    Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) Scheme for Doctoral Studies (Ph.D.) in IITs and IISc aim at attracting the best talent

    The Government approved the Scheme ‘Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF)’ at a total cost of Rs.1650 crore for a period of seven years beginning 2018-19. Under this Scheme, the best students who have completed (in last 5 years) or are in the final year of B. Tech or Integrated M.Tech or M.Sc. in Science and Technology streams from IISc/IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIITs, with atleast 8.0 CGPA, will be offered direct admission in Ph.D programme in the IITs / IISc, after going through the selection process. Such students will be offered a fellowship of Rs.70,000/- per month for the first two years, Rs.75,000/- per month for the 3rd year, and Rs.80,000/- per month in the 4th and 5th years. Apart from this, a research grant of Rs.2.00 lakh will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of 5 years to cover their foreign travel expenses for presenting research papers. A maximum of 3000 Fellows would be selected in a three year period. Government provides necessary budgetary support to all Institutions including IITs and IISc, inter-alia for up-gradation of research.



    For attracting highly skilled researchers and scientists to pursue their R&D interests in Indian Institutions, several initiatives have been launched such as: Faculty Recharge Programme, CV Raman Post-Doctoral Fellowship Scheme by University Grants Commission (UGC), Ramanujan Fellowship, JC Bose Fellowship, Swarnjayanti Fellowship, Young Scientist Project Award, Women Scientist Scheme by Department of Science & Technology (DST), and Ramalinga Swami Re-entry Fellowship by Department of Biotechnology. Ministry of Human Resource Development have launched Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN) which seeks to tap the talent pool of scientists and entrepreneurs from abroad, including those of Indian origin to augment the country’s existing academic resources.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Dr. Satya Pal Singh in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    05-March, 2018 18:48 IST
    Government is taking continuous efforts to improve infrastructure and quality of education in schools

    The Central Government regularly reviews the physical and financial progress made under centrally sponsored schemes of Sarva Shiskha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) through review meetings with representatives of States and Union Territories and through field visits.

    The Central Government through the Centrally Sponsored Schemes of Sarva Shiskha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) supports States and Union Territories (UTs) inter alia for creation and augmentation of school infrastructure facilities and for improving quality of education. Under SSA, since its inception in 2001 till 31.12.2017, 3.12 lakh primary and upper primary school buildings, 18.87 lakh additional classrooms, 2.42 lakh drinking water facilities and 10.54 lakh toilet have been sanctioned, out of which States and UTs have reported construction of 2.94 lakh primary and upper primary school buildings, 17.98 lakh additional classrooms and 9.95 lakh toilets and provision of 2.35 lakh drinking water facilities. Under RMSA till 31.12.2017, 12682 new secondary schools, 50,713 additional classrooms, 70,244 toilets and 11,854 drinking water facilities, have been sanctioned out of which 8211 new schools, 35,794 additional classrooms, 49,030 toilets have been constructed and 9,860 drinking water facilities have been provided by the States and UTs.

    Further, the States/UTs are supported on several interventions to improve quality of education including regular in-service teachers’ training, induction training for newly recruited teachers, recruitment of additional teachers for improving pupil teacher ratio, academic support for teachers through block and cluster resource centres. Section 23(2) of the RTE Act, 2009 has been amended to ensure that all untrained in-service teachers working in Government, Government aided, and Private un-aided schools should acquire minimum qualification as laid down by an academic authority, authorized by the Central Government, by 31st March, 2019.

    The Central Rules to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 have been amended to include reference on class-wise, subject-wise Learning Outcomes. The Learning Outcomes for each class in Languages (Hindi, English and Urdu), Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Science and Social Science up to the elementary stage have, accordingly, been finalized and shared with all States and UTs. These would serve as a guideline for State and UTs to ensure that all children acquire appropriate learning level. A National Achievement Survey (NAS) based on learning outcomes has been conducted on 13th November, 2017 for class III, V and VIII with a sample frame up to district level to enable States/UTs to identify gaps in learning outcomes at district level and design strategies to address those gaps. District reports are available along with learning gaps for each district. Similarly, National Achievement Survey for Class X students has been conducted on 5th February, 2018.



    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    05-March, 2018 18:47 IST
    Government is providing facilities for education of children with special needs at various levels of education

    Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), an amount of Rs. 3000/- per child per annum is allocated for the interventions related to education of children with special needs (CWSN). The major interventions for the education of CWSN are identification, functional and formal assessment, appropriate educational placement, preparation of Individualized Education Plan, provision of free aids and appliances, transport and/or escort support, teacher training, appointment of resource teachers, therapeutical support and barrier free access. As per Unified District Information System for Education (2015-16), 22.86 lakh CWSN are enrolled at elementary level of schooling.

    Under SSA, home-based education is also provided to those children who have severe intellectual and physical disabilities and who cannot access neighbourhood school owing to their condition. Home-based education is provided to a child, who after a comprehensive assessment by a team of doctors and specialists is recommended home schooling. Currently, 134229 CWSN are provided home schooling under the SSA.

    Transport and escort facilities are provided to CWSN under the programme to facilitate their access to a neighbourhood school. Under SSA, 1.89 lakh CWSN and 2.09 lakh CWSN were provided transport support and escort support respectively during 2016-17.

    At the secondary level, the Ministry is implementing the scheme of Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) as part of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) with an objective to provide all students with disabilities an opportunity to complete four years of secondary schooling (Class IX to XII) in an inclusive and enabling environment. Under IEDSS component, central assistance is provided for student oriented assistance @ ₹ 3000/- per child per annum, besides support for engagement of special teachers, equipping resource room, making school barrier free, orientation of parents, administrators, educationists etc. The scheme also provisions for stipend for girls with disabilities @ Rs. 200/- per month under the student oriented component. 2.26 lakh CWSN have been approved for coverage under the scheme in 2017-18.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    ********

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    05-March, 2018 18:47 IST
    HRD Ministry has taken up several initiatives under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign

    The Government of India has launched an initiative Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) to foster national integration by a co‐ordinated mutual engagement process between States, Union Territories, Central Ministries, Educational Institutions and general public through linguistic, literary, cultural, sports, tourism and other forms of people‐to‐people exchanges. The States/Union Territories besides key Central Ministries/Departments viz., Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Railways, Department of Sports and Department of Youth Affairs, in addition to Ministry of Human Resource Development, have formulated monthly Activity Calendars under the programme from mid‐October 2017 to December 2018 covering a gamut of activities in the educational, cultural, geographical, social , tourism, sports, youth‐related activities and sharing of best practices, encompassing a wide range of subjects. There are 16 paired‐States/Union Territories, the details of which are available in www.ekbharat.gov.in. MoUs have been signed between the paired States/Union Territories. The Action Plans are followed up periodically under the EBSB Scheme. From October till date, States/UTs have conducted activities involving mutual interaction between the youth and others from their states. A compendium of cultures, languages, traditions, festivals etc., of all States/Union Territories has been prepared by NCERT named “India: Unity in Cultural Diversity.” A logo for EBSB has also been developed. Several States, Union Territories and educational institutions have commenced conducting various events under the programme with an integrative content relating to their paired States/Union Territories.



    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    *****


    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    05-March, 2018 17:53 IST
    HRD Ministry invites suggestions on rationalizing curriculum for class I to XII

    Urgent need to rationalize school curriculum for all round development of students: Shri Prakash Javadekar

    The Ministry of Human Resource Development has invited suggestions on rationalizing curriculum for class I to XII to ensure all round development of students. The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Shri Prakash Javadekar has said that there is an urgent need to rationalize the school curriculum because the objective of education is to prepare a good human being from the system. Along with academic education, life skills, experiential learning, physical education and creative skills are needed. We need to develop the system where students get time for each of this and can progress in the areas which he or she likes most, therefore there is continuous demand of rationalization of syllabus which many people believe is too heavy and inappropriate for age, Shri Javadekar explained. The HRD Minister has urged all stakeholders including teachers, headmasters, school management, educationalists, parents, students, NGO’s, experts, public representatives and anybody who has interest and opinion on this issue to send their suggestions.

    The suggestions can be made from 5th March, 2018 till 6th April, 2018 at the link: http://164.100.78.75/DIGI and the suggestions should be precise and may be given online in the prescribed format. Personal details of the persons submitting suggestions will remain confidential.

    The curriculum documents of CBSE and NCERT are available at the following links:

    http://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum.html

    http://www.ncert.nic.in/rightside/links/syllabus.html

    The objective of seeking suggestions is to make the content more balanced in various subjects offered from class I to class XII as prescribed by NCERT/CBSE.



    *****

    ******

    As per 2011 Census, the number of in the age group of 5-14 years in the country is 43.53 lakh which shows a decline from 57.79 lakh as per 2001 Census.

    **********


    Ministry of Labour & Employment05-March, 2018 17:27 IST
    Registration of Workers

    Statistics of workers in the unorganised sector is not maintained centrally. Section 10 of the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008 provides that every unorganised worker shall be eligible for registration subject to the fulfilment of the conditions that he or she shall have completed fourteen years of age; and a self-declaration by him or her confirming that he or she is an unorganised worker. The application for registration is to be made to the District Administration.

    A proposal to create a national platform to facilitate issue of a Unique ID i.e. Unorganised Workers Identification Number (UWIN) has been approved by the Central Government with an estimated cost of Rs.402.7 crores to be implemented in two years during 2017-18 and 2018-19.

    Government has taken steps to cover workers in the Unorganised Sector under the Social Security which includes the following:-

    1. Converged Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana/Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana in which premium is shared between Centre and the States in 50:50 ratio.
    2. National Health Projection Scheme
    3. National Family Benefit Scheme
    4. Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme
    This information was given by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.



    ****

    Ministry of Labour & Employment
    05-March, 2018 17:26 IST
    National Policy for Domestic Workers

    In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment, Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar told that discussion is underway regarding a Policy for Domestic Workers, the salient features of which are as follows:

    1. Inclusion of Domestic Workers in the existing legislations
    2. Registration of Domestic workers.
    3. Right to form their own associations , trade unions
    4. Right to have minimum wages, access to social security, protection from abuse, harassment, violence
    5. Right to enhance their professional skills
    6. Protection of Domestic Workers from abuse and exploitation
    7. Domestic Workers to have access to courts, tribunals, etc.
    8. Establishment of a mechanism for regulation of concerned placement agencies.
    Many of the State Government like Rajasthan, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura have included domestic workers in the schedule of the Minimum Wages Act and they are, therefore, entitled to file cases before the concerned authorities in case of any grievance in this regard.

    This information was given by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.



    ****

    Ministry of Labour & Employment
    05-March, 2018 17:25 IST
    Rural Wages

    As a part of Rural Labour Enquiry (RLE), Labour Bureau has been compiling average daily wage rates for General Agricultural Labourers and Non-Agricultural Labourers on the basis of the information collected by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) from a fixed set of 600 sample villages spread over 20 States.

    Annual average daily wage rates for General Agricultural Labourers have increased during the last three years. In 2015 it stood at Rs. 233.84 and increased to Rs. 248.32 in 2016 and Rs. 263.59 in 2017. In the case of Non-Agricultural Labourers, the annual average daily wage rate increased from Rs. 246.82 in 2015 to Rs. 257.95 in 2016 and further to Rs. 270.76 in 2017.

    Government has taken several initiatives which inter-alia include fixing and revising minimum wages of workers under the provisions of Minimum Wages Act, 1948 and periodic revision of wage rates for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

    This information was given by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.



    ****
     
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    06-March, 2018 19:25 IST
    Rs 1000 crore for research in science and technology in next two years under IMPRINT-II: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

    Proposals under IMPRINT-II to be invited from 16th March onwards

    The Union Minister for Human Resources and Development, Shri Prakash Javadekar today said that in a major boost for research and innovation in the country, the Central Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs. 1000 crore for the phase two of the Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) India programme.



    In a statement in the Visitor’s Conference held in New Delhi today, the Minister said under the IMPRINT-II, a fund is being created by the Department of Science and Technology and Ministry of Human Resource Development together, in which participation will come from industry and other interested Ministries. The project will be run as a separate vertical in coordination with the DST. Prof. Indranil Manna of IIT-Kharagpur will be the National Coordinator. The proposals for IMPRINT-II will be called from 16th March and will be sanctioned by May this year.



    Under the IMPRINT-I Programme, 142 projects at a cost of Rs. 318.71 crore are already under implementation. These projects cover crucial domains like security and defence, information technology, energy, sustainable habitat, advance materials, health care, nano technology, climate change, etc. All these projects are expected to result in publications and also patents.



    *****

    The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind with the Directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISC-B) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on March 06, 2018. The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Shri Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Dr. Satya Pal Singh and other dignitaries are also seen.
    [​IMG]
     
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    08-March, 2018 16:54 IST
    Teaching in engineering colleges of rural areas under Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) Phase-III

    The recruitment of vacant positions of Assistant Professor (on contract basis) was carried out for institutes located in educationally backward states under Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) Phase-III. 1225 highly qualified engineering graduates have joined in 53 colleges. Whole recruitment process was carried out systematically, and interviews were conducted at NITs. Emoluments for the post of Assistant Professor (on contract basis) is Rs. 70,000 per month (all inclusive). The details of these 1225 Assistant Professors (on contract basis) recruited in TEQIP-III are at Annexure.



    Details of Assistant Professor (on contract basis) recruited in TEQIP-III



    (1) Highest Qualification-wise



    Highest qualification PhD : 293

    Highest qualification Masters : 932

    Total : 1225

    (2) Institution (Graduated)-wise

    (a) PhD from IIT/IISc/NITs/IISERs/IIITs : 262

    (b) PhD from other institutions : 31

    Total (PhD) : 293

    (c) Masters from IIT/IISc/NITs/IISERs/IIITs : 788

    (d) Masters from other institutions : 144

    Total (Masters) : 932

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****

    NB/AKJ/YP/RK/ Teaching in engineering colleges of rural areas



    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    08-March, 2018 16:56 IST
    Conducting of the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam as per the existing schedule

    The National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Eligibility for Assistant Professor has been conducted regularly, i.e., twice every year in the months of June/July and December/January. The conduct of UGC-NET had been outsourced to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from December, 2014 onwards. The NET examination that was to be conducted in July, 2017 was conducted by CBSE in November, 2017. CBSE has been requested to continue to conduct the UGC-NET examination as per the existing schedule (twice a year). Recently, the CBSE has notified the conduct of next UGC- NET on 8.07.2018.



    The University Grants Commission has informed that in its meeting held on 22.12.2017, a decision has been taken to extend the validity period of joining/registering for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) by one year, i.e., from the earlier period of two years to three years from the date of issue of JRF Award Letter.

    This would become applicable from the UGC-NET to be held on 08.07.2018, which has been duly notified by CBSE in its Information Bulletin.



    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.




    *********

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    08-March, 2018 16:54 IST
    New AICTE rules for admission in and approval of institutions

    In order to grant approval to new Technical Institutions and extension of approval to existing Technical Institutions, detailed Approval Process for the Academic Year 2018-19 have been notified in the Official Gazette of India on 05.12.2017. The Approval Process Hand Book for 2018-19 is available on AICTE Website https://www.aicte-india.org/sites/default/files/APH 2018-19.pdf. The revisions incorporated in the latest edition of APH 2018-19 include revision of intake in Pharmacy Courses and Fellowship Program in Management, reduction of approved intake to 50% for Institutions having admission less than 30 for five continuous years, conversion of Post Graduate Diploma in Management to MBA Courses, introduction of Built up Area concept instead of Land Area in Metro and Mega Cities and revision of penal actions in case of violation of AICTE Regulations and Approval Process Norms.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    08-March, 2018 16:52 IST
    Promotion of innovative and progressive ideas amongst teachers and students

    Workshops for the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) programme have been started from 2017-18 onwards, wherein teachers and students are given exposure for tinkering and acquainted with the futuristic technology. The first round of 22 teacher training workshops for the schools selected in 2017 was organized between August and December 2017. Additionally, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) conducted Atal Tinkering Marathon, which was a four month long nationwide challenge started in September 2017, across six different focus areas of national importance. Schools are also independently conducting trainings for their students and teachers.



    As of December 2017, 2441 schools have been selected for establishment of ATLs. The sanctioned amount for each school is Rs. 20 lakh over five years, out of which, the Rs 12 lakh is provided in the first tranche. The total amount sanctioned for these 2441 schools is Rs 488.2 crore over the duration of the programme. As on 28th February 2018, 1100 schools have been transferred the first tranche of grants under the programme.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    08-March, 2018 16:52 IST
    Digital education and literacy

    Ministry of Human Resource Development has some major key initiatives to promote Digital Education, which are as follow:

    1. SWAYAM: SWAYAM will provide one integrated platform and portal for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) and covering all higher education subjects and skill sector courses. As on date, more than 28 Lakhs learners have been enrolled in 1000+ MOOCs courses that have been run through SWAYAM.



    2. SWAYAM Prabha: SWAYAM Prabha is an initiative to provide 32 high quality educational channels through DTH (Direct to Home) across the length and breadth of the country on 24X7 basis.



    3. National Digital Library (NDL): The National Digital Library of India (NDL India) project is to develop a framework of virtual repository of learning resources with a single-window search facility. As on date about 1.5 Crore e-books and documents are available on NDL contributed by 160 Content contributor and 30 lakh users from 9 thousand educational institutions were registered on NDL



    4. e-Shodh Sindhu: The main objective of the e-Shodh Sindu: Consortia for Higher Education E-Resources is to provide access to quality electronic resources including full-text, bibliographic and factual databases to academic institutions at a lower rates of subscription.



    5. The Free and Open Source Software for Education (FOSSEE): FOSSEE project has been promoting use of open source software in educational institutions.



    6. Virtual Lab: The project aims to provide remote-access to virtual laboratories in various disciplines of science and engineering for students at all levels from under-graduate to research.



    Foreign Universities are welcome to offer their courses on SWAYAM Platform and the examinations shall be done through SWAYAM following SWAYAM Guidelines.



    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.



    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    08-March, 2018 16:51 IST
    Setting up of Research Parks in IITs

    Government has approved setting up of 9 Research Parks one each at IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, and IISc Bangalore. IIT Madras Research Park, which is fully functional with 43 R&D clients, 4 Incubators, 55 Startups, and 5 Centres of Excellence was established at a total cost of Rs. 447.66 crore, which includes grants-in-aid of Rs.137 crore from the Government. The Research parks at IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay are under construction at a cost of Rs.100 crore each, out of which a sum of Rs.100 crore has been released to IIT Kharagpur and Rs.33 crore to IIT Bombay. IIT Gandhinagar Research Park currently under construction has been approved at a cost of Rs.90 crore with full funding from the Department of Science & Technology, which has released a sum of Rs.40 crore as on date. Remaining five new Research Parks have been approved recently at a cost of Rs.75 crore each, out of which, a sum of Rs.5 crore each has been released.



    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****

     
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    12-March, 2018 17:45 IST
    A premier National Testing Agency to conduct entrance examinations for Higher Education Institutions

    In pursuance of the Budget Announcement 2017-18, the Union Cabinet in its meeting held on 10.11.2017 approved creation of the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country. The NTA would initially conduct those entrance examinations which are currently being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The examinations will be conducted in online mode twice a year in order to give adequate opportunity to candidates to bring out their best. In order to serve the requirements of the rural students, NTA would locate the centres at sub-district/district level and as far as possible would provide hands-on training to the students.

    Extensive consultations were done with the concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India as well as other stakeholders both from Central and State Government in a workshop held on 1-9-2017.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    12-March, 2018 17:48 IST
    Construction of toilets in schools taken up under various schemes and initiatives of the government

    The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 under Section 19 provides for norms and standards for a school. The appropriate Governments have the responsibility and mandate to provide school infrastructure including toilets in schools as per the RTE norms. All States and UTs have been advised to comply with the provision of the RTE Act, 2009 which inter alia states that every school building should have separate toilets for boys and girls. Construction of toilets in schools across the country to ensure adequate number of toilets as per student strength in the school or upgradation of schools is a continuous process.

    The Ministry supports States and Union Territories (UTs) for creation and augmentation of infrastructure facilities including toilet facilities in schools across the country at elementary level through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and at secondary level through Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). Ministry of Human Resource Development annually approves Work Plan & Budget of the States and UTs for various activities including drinking water and toilet facilities under SSA and RMSA schemes based on the gap determined by Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) database and proposals received from States/UTs.


    Under SSA, since its inception in 2001 till 31.12.2017, 10.54 lakh toilets have been sanctioned in elementary schools, out of which States/UTs have reported construction of 9.95 lakh toilets. Under RMSA since inception of scheme in 2009-10 till 28.02.2018, 70,244 toilets in secondary schools have been sanctioned, out of which States/UTs have reported construction of 49,636 toilets.

    Under Swachh Vidyalaya initiative 4.17 lakh toilets in 2.61 lakh Government elementary and secondary schools were constructed/re-constructed in one year upto 15th August, 2015 in association with States, UTs, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and private corporates, to provide separate toilets for girls and boys in all Government schools.

    States/UTs are advised regularly in various meetings and workshops to complete the works in a time-bound manner.

    A total amount of Rs. 1062.27 crore under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rs. 60.48 crore under RMSA has been allocated during the years 2014 and 2015 to States and UTs specifically for construction and repair of toilets under Swachh Vidyalaya initiative aimed to provide separate toilets for girls and boys in all Government schools. Ministry of Finance has sanctioned a total amount of Rs. 162.67 crore through Swachh Bharat Kosh for construction/re-construction of 25,324 toilets in schools in the States during the period from December, 2014 to May, 2016. PSUs and private corporate have contributed in construction of 1,45,102 school toilets under Swachh Vidyalaya initiative.

    Further, details of approved outlay/estimate under SSA and RMSA for toilets in government elementary and secondary schools respectively across the country during the three years are as under:

    (Rs. in crore)

    Year

    SSA
    Approved outlay/estimate for toilet

    RMSA
    Approved outlay/estimate for toilet

    2015-16
    391.16
    5.48

    2016-17
    318.12
    34.64

    2017-18

    211.63
    6.02


    SSA and RMSA schemes support States and UTs for various approved activities including toilets in Government school buildings as per the fund sharing pattern. The fund sharing pattern is in the ratio of 60:40 between Centre and States (including UTs with legislature) and 90:10 for the 8 North-Eastern States and 3 Himalayan States. The central government funds 100% in case Union Territories without legislature.


    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    12-March, 2018 17:46 IST
    National level student-wise database being created for all schools from Class I to XII

    Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) managed by NIEPA, is the major source of data on all the parameters of education covering all its pillars viz., School, Teacher and Student. As an integral part of the U-DISE, the department of School Education & Literacy has initiated SDMIS in 2016-17 to collect child-wise data with Aadhar ID. Every student is provided a Unique Student ID generated through the system which would lead to the creation of a National level student-wise database giving full details of all students in all Government, Aided and Private schools from standard I to standard XII. This would also help to track all the students throughout the school-cycle.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    12-March, 2018 17:46 IST
    Distribution Network of vendors expanded by NCERT to ensure adequate stock of NCERT Books for academic session 2018-19

    The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is ready to provide adequate number of textbooks for the academic session 2018-19. All NCERT sales outlets are equipped with adequate stock to supply to the schools. NCERT has enlarged its distribution network of vendors across the country. The details of such (895) vendors have been uploaded on the NCERT website for the convenience of the schools and parents.


    NCERT has developed a dedicated portal to ensure availability of text books to all. Telephone numbers and e-mail address on which the complaints regarding non-availability of text books can be registered have been prominently displayed on the portal. The Publication Division of NCERT is continuously monitoring the progress of availability of textbooks for the academic session 2018-19. Complaints regarding non-availability of text books, if any, received are attended to and resolved by the the Publication Division of NCERT promptly.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    12-March, 2018 17:44 IST
    Changes in UGC-NET Examination, 2018

    The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that it has made the following changes considering the recommendations made by the sub-Committee constituted after it was decided by the NET Review Committee regarding exam pattern and age limit for candidates appearing in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), UGC-NET, 2018.


    • The first two papers continue to be of objective type with multiple choice questions. The first paper of General Awareness consists of 50 compulsory questions of two marks each. The choice of 10 questions in Paper-I has been done away with. The duration of Paper-I has been reduced from the present 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour. The paper continues to be of 100 marks.
    • Paper-II and Paper-III are both of the same discipline have been merged together to be termed as Paper-II containing 100 compulsory objective type questions of two marks each from the subject selected by the candidate with two hours duration.
    • The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years. There is five years relaxation in age for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/ Persons with Disabilities/ Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer) categories and for women candidates.

    The changes approved by the Commission have been intimated to CBSE vide letter dated 1st January, 2018. UGC has informed that UGC-NET examination will be conducted twice a year.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    12-March, 2018 17:43 IST
    Several steps taken by HRD Ministry to promote e-learning

    The Government has launched the SWAYAM (https://swayam.gov.in/) portal for providing online learning courses offered by the best teachers to anyone desirous of learning, at anyone, anytime and anywhere from School to Universities level. All Secondary Courses and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme are also delivered by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) through SWAYAM Portal. Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has launched an ambitious project, namely, National Mission on Education through Information and Communication and Technology (NMEICT) to leverage the potential of ICT, in teaching and learning process for the benefit of all the learners in Higher Education Institutions in any time anywhere mode. NIOS has also taken various steps to promote E-Learning at the school level, such as, Virtual Open Schooling (VOS), Eklavaya–Massive Open Online Courses, MuktaVidyaVani etc.

    Total fund spent on e-learning by NIOS during the last three years is Rs. 1,92,14,565/-

    No separate fund has been released to State/UT towards e-learning.

    Presently, there is no proposal to start e-learning in all the Universities.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question.



    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    12-March, 2018 17:42 IST
    An Empowered Expert Committee to select ten private and ten public institutions of Eminence

    University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued / notified enabling regulatory architecture in the form of UGC (Declaration of Govt. Educational Institutions as Institutions of Eminence) Guidelines, 2017 and UGC (Institutions of Eminence Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2017 to enable 10 public and 10 private institutions to emerge as World Class Teaching and Research Institutions named as ‘Institutions of Eminence’ (IoEs).

    As per the Guidelines and Regulations, an Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) has been constituted to select 10 Private and 10 Public Institutions of Eminence (IoEs) from the 114 applications which have been received in the Ministry for the status of IoEs. No timeline has been prescribed in the Regulations for selection of IoE. The composition of the said committee is as under:

    1. Shri N Gopalaswami (Chairman)- former Chief Election Commissioner (EEC)
    2. Professor Tarun Khanna (Member)- Director of South Asia Institute at Harvard University
    3. Ms. Renu Khator(Member)-President of University of Houston
    4. Shri Pritam Singh(Member)- former Director of IIM Lucknow.
    The selected IoEs will have freedom to fix and charge fee from foreign students without restriction and would have the freedom to determine the domestic students fees, subject to the condition that no student who gains admission should be turned away for lack of finance.

    The IoEs shall have flexibility of course structure in terms of credit hours and number of years to take a degree, after the approval of its Governing council and subject to broadly conforming the minimum prevailing standards.

    The IoEs will have freedom to enter into academic collaboration with top 500 Global ranking institutions without approval of the Government or UGC except with institutions from negative list of countries determined by the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question today.

    *****

    Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions
    12-March, 2018 16:08 IST
    Group of students from Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership call on Dr Jitendra Singh

    A group of students from Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL), Maharashtra, met the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today. The group included 32 students from 14 states belonging to the Post-Graduate programme in Leadership, Politics and Governance. The students shared their experiences of interaction with leaders of various political parties.

    While interacting with the students, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the political leadership should work for the benefit of last man in the last queue i.e. the least privileged in the country. He said that India has become a world leader in the space science and growing economy where the country cannot ignore the aspirations of youth population of the country which consists of about 70% of the population. The youth will play a decisive role in future roadmap, he added. He added that youth in today’s world are more aware about the developments around them.

    Dr Jitendra Singh said that technology plays an important role in the governance. The Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has utilised technology as a tool in e-governance, he added. Speaking on the role of decisive leadership, he said that the leader should be capable of taking strong decisions. He quoted examples of demonetisation and GST introduced by the Government in this regard. He also said that north east region (NER) of India is the priority of the Government and all efforts are being made to ensure that it does not lag behind other parts of country in the development process.

    The Minister said that we are an evolving democracy and we have evolved through these 70 years post-independence. He said that the mindset of people has changed and now developmental issues are priority for them over past feudal mindset. The future leadership should keep these changing values in mind, he emphasised.



    ****
     
    Ministry of Minority Affairs
    14-March, 2018 14:37 IST
    Schemes for Pursuing Higher Research for Minority Students

    The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements various schemes for pursuing higher research and institutions of National importance for minority students, though there is no specific skill scheme for minority youth to facilitate their entry into the areas of higher research and institutions of national importance.

    The Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme is awarded for pursuing professional and technical courses, at under-graduate and post-graduate levels, in institutions recognized by the appropriate authority. Under the scheme, 30% of these scholarships are earmarked for girl students. To be eligible, students should not have annual family income more than Rs.2.50 lakh and he/she should have secured minimum 50% marks in previous class. Similarly, the objective of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship is to provide integrated five year fellowships in the form of financial assistance to students from minority communities to pursue higher studies such as M.Phil and Ph.D. To be eligible, the annual income of the family from all sources should not exceed Rs.2.50 lakh. Thirty per cent of the fellowships are earmarked for eligible girl students. The scheme is being implemented through University Grants Commission (UGC) in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The details of schemes/guidelines and achievements are available on the website of this Ministry (www.minorityaffairs.gov.in).

    This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Lok Sabha in a written reply today.



    *****
     
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    15-March, 2018 17:21 IST
    Innovation Fund at secondary education level

    The Budget for the year 2017-18, an Innovation Fund for Secondary Education has been created to encourage local innovation for ensuring universal access, gender parity and quality improvement, including ICT enabled learning transformation with a special focus on educationally backward districts of the country. The Ministry has so far approved an outlay of Rs 6974.96 lakh for projects under the innovation fund in 22 States/UTs.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****
     
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    15-March, 2018 17:19 IST
    Steps to promote socio-economic groups

    The centrally sponsored Scheme of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) supports States/UTs in universalizing elementary education, including girls’ education. Under, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan targeted interventions for girl children include the Opening of schools in the neighbourhood as defined by the State, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) for disadvantaged girls belonging to SC, ST, OBC, Minority and BPL categories, Recruitment of additional teachers, with emphasis on recruitment of female teachers, Provision of free text-books to children, Uniforms to all girls, SC, ST and BPL children, Provision of girls toilets in schools and Teachers’ sensitization programmes to promote girls participation.

    At primary level (Classes I-V) the share of girl’s enrolment was 47.79% in 2005-2006, which has risen to 48.21% in 2015-16 (Source U-DISE 2015-16). Further, the gender parity index has reached 0.93 at the primary level and 0.95 upper primary levels as per U-DISE 2015-16.

    Under the centrally sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Madyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), interventions to promote girls participation at secondary level include the opening of new schools to improve access, the strengthening of existing schools, the appointment of teachers including female teachers, the construction of residential quarters for teachers in remote/hilly areas, curriculum reforms to eliminate any hidden gender bias, conduct of self defence training for the girls, special programmes for empowerment of girls, stipend for girls with disabilities, Girls Hostel scheme, teacher sensitization programmes and separate toilet blocks for girls.

    Girls are exempt from paying tuition fee in Kendriya Vidyalayas, and there is 33% reservation for girls in Navodaya Vidyalayas.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    15-March, 2018 17:18 IST
    Initiatives for digitalization of education

    The Government has taken various initiatives for digitalization of education. Some of these are-

    (i) E-Pathshala, a web portal has been designed to disseminate e-resources including e-books developed by NCERT, SCERT/SIEs, State Boards.

    (ii) Shagun portal has been designed to showcase the innovative and successful models implemented by all States and UTs in diverse circumstances.

    (iii) The National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER) is an initiative to bring together all digital and digitisable resources across all stages of school education and teacher education.

    (iv) SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active learning for Young Aspiring Minds), a Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform has been launched to offer various online courses for school education and higher education.

    (v) SWAYAM PRABHA DTH-TV programme for utilization of satellite communication technologies for transmission of educational e-contents through 32 National Channels has been launched.

    The Central Government provides funds for implementation of various interventions of different levels of schooling at par to rural and urban area. Under SSA, there is a provision for the release of Rs. 50 lakh per district per year to the States and UTs for Computer Aided Learning (CAL) and Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) to maximize ICT coverage in upper primary schools. The number of schools to be covered is decided by the concerned State/UT. An amount of Rs. 47433.24 lakh has been released under CAL and RAA components of SSA during last three years. Further, an amount of Rs. 99976.5 lakh has been released under the ICT component of RMSA during last three years to the states/UTs for creation and running of ICT facilities in secondary and senior secondary schools.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.



    *****
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    15-March, 2018 17:17 IST
    Achievements of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Saakshar Bharat

    During implementation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the total enrolment in elementary schools has risen from 18.79 crore children in 2009-10 to 19.67 crore children in 2015-16. As per UDISE 2015-16, Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) is 99.21% for primary and 92.81% for upper primary level. The Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) has improved from 32 in 2009-10 to 25 in 2015-16. 62.65% of the government schools in India have PTR as per the RTE norm which is 30:1 in primary level and 35:1 in upper primary level on an average. Number of Out of School children in 2005 was 134.6 lakh which has come down to 81 lakh in 2009 and 60.64 lakh in 2015. Average Annual Dropout rate at primary level has come down from 6.76% in 2009-10 to 4.13% in 2014-15 as per UDISE, 2015-16 and average Annual Dropout rate at upper primary level is 4.03% in 2014-15 as per UDISE, 2015-16. The transition rate from primary to upper primary has gone up from 85.17% in 2009-10 to 90.14% in 2014-15 as per UDISE, 2015-16. The Gender Parity Index (GPI) in 2014-15 has reached 0.93 for primary level and 0.95 at upper primary level. Enrolment of SC children has gone up from 19.06 % in 2010-11 to 19.79% in 2015-16 at elementary level. Enrolment of ST children is 10.35% in 2015-16 at elementary level. Enrolment of Muslim children has grown up from 12.50% in 2010-11 to 13.80% in 2015-16 at elementary level. As per UDISE 2015-16, a total no. of 10,76,994 government school are operational in India whereas 1,62,237 primary schools and 78,903 upper primary schools have been opened during the period 2002-03 to 2015-16.

    In order to improve literacy rate, Saakshar Bharat, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Adult Education and Skill Development is being implemented in rural areas of 410 districts in 26 States and one UT that had adult female literacy rate of 50 per cent and below as per Census 2001, and including left wing extremism affected districts, irrespective of their literacy rates, with special focus on women and other disadvantaged groups.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    15-March, 2018 17:16 IST
    Enrolment of child labours in schools

    The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act 2009, mandates that all children in the age group of 6-14 years shall be in schools for completing elementary education. Section 4 of the RTE Act provides for special training for age appropriate admission of out of school children. Those children who have missed out certain academic years either for being never enrolled to school or having dropped out of school, have a right to Special Training in residential and non residential mode, subsequently to be mainstreamed in formal schools in age appropriate class.

    Ministry of Labour & Employment is implementing National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Scheme for rehabilitation of children withdrawn from work. Under the scheme, children rescrued/withdrawn from work in the age group of 9-14 years are enrolled in NCLP Special Training Centres, where they are provided with bridge education, vocational education system. Children in the age group of 5-8 years are directly linked to the formal educational system through coordination with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****

    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    15-March, 2018 15:55 IST
    Change in NCERT curriculum

    The purpose of education is to bring out a good human being out of the system. For real development along with knowledge, Life Skill education, value education, physical education, experiential learning is essential. Creative skills need to be nurtured. It was demand from all stakeholders that because of heavy curriculum, there is no time left for all these aspects. Also rote learning is not the way forward. Therefore, School Syllabus must be rationalized. To achieve this, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been advised to undertake an exercise to review its syllabus with a view to reducing the curriculum load on the students. They have conducted a workshop in this regard and have come out with following plan of action for reducing the Curriculum burden:


    1. Analysis of NCERT’s syllabi and textbooks across subject areas and classes focusing on the following:

    1. Learning outcomes.
    2. Curriculum linkages across classes and subjects
    3. Overlapping in the content (science and geography; physics and chemistry, etc.)
    4. Comprehensibility of language
    5. Age-appropriateness of the content
    6. Diverse contexts
    2. Inviting suggestions from teachers, students, parents and other stake holders through web portal on the reduction of curriculum load.

    3. Developing framework for Experiential Learning through mapping of curricular concepts, life skills and values for holistic development of children.

    Suggestions have been invited from various stakeholders through the website of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on 05.03.2018. The suggestions can be made till April 6th, 2018. NCERT has also placed an advertisement in the newspapers informing the stakeholders about the MHRD’s website for sending their suggestions on rationalizing curriculum burden.

    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    15-March, 2018 15:54 IST
    Steps for educational reforms

    The Government is committed to improve the quality of education and it is a continuous ongoing process. The vision of the Ministry is to realize India’s human resource potential to its fullest in the education sector with equity and inclusion. The Government is committed to provide equitable access to quality education to all sections of the society. Having nearly reached the goals of universalizing elementary education, and making substantial gains in expanding access to secondary and higher education, the focus is on improving the quality of education at all levels. Recognizing the centrality of states both in policy formulation and effective implementation of education reforms, the Ministry of HRD has been regularly convening meetings of the Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE), which is a composite body and is also the highest advisory body on education. All the schemes implemented by the Government of India are in consultation with the States which meet regularly through the meetings of CABE. Similarly, all reform initiatives are also through consensus evolved between the Centre and the States through the CABE.



    Several initiatives are currently being undertaken in this direction such as in elementary education, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme aims for improvements in school infrastructure and in teaching and learning. Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), ICT in Schools, Centrally Sponsored Scheme on Teacher Education (CSSTE), Shaala Siddhi, Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan are being implemented to improve the quality of secondary education. In higher education also, various schemes, namely, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), Global Initiative for Academics Network (GIAN), Impacting Research, Innovation & Technology (IMPRINT), Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP), Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT), Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), National Digital Library, campus connect programme, Uchhatar Avishkar Abhiyan, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan are being implemented to improve the quality of higher education. A number of initiatives are also undertaken by UGC and AICTE for quality improvement in higher and technical education.



    The Government is in the process of framing a New Education Policy (NEP) for meeting the changing dynamics of the population’s requirement with regard to quality education, innovation and research, aiming to make India a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge and to eliminate the shortage of manpower in science, technology, academics and industry, for which wide ranging consultations were undertaken at multiple levels of online, expert/thematic and grassroots from village to State, Zonal levels as well as at the National level.



    Initially, a Committee for Evolution of the New Education Policy was constituted which submitted its report in May, 2016 and thereafter, the Ministry prepared ‘Some Inputs for the Draft National Education Policy, 2016’. Both these documents are treated as inputs for policy formulation. The Some Inputs document states that “Skill development programmes in school and higher education system be reoriented not only for gainful employment of our students but also to help them develop entrepreneurial skills”, “pre-vocational oriented activities be infused in the curriculum from early stages to develop positive attitude towards dignity of labour and develop skills in children”, “Academic aptitude tests will be conducted at various stages to assist students in identifying their true potential and areas of interest. Helplines will be set up and professional counsellors will be engaged in schools to overcome this limitation and also identify children with special learning needs, assist slow learners and underachievers, help in right choice of courses including vocational skill-based programs, and guide secondary and higher secondary students about relevant employment opportunities.” and that “A detailed plan for the creation of skill schools for improving employment opportunities for secondary school students in special focus districts will be prepared”.



    Suggestions and inputs have been received from various stakeholders such as, individuals, organisations, autonomous bodies, Hon’ble MPs, GoI Ministries and State Governments on various aspects of education. The exercise of preparing a New Education Policy is still ongoing as a Committee for Draft National Education Policy under the Chairmanship of Dr. K. Kasturirangan has been constituted which will consider and examine all inputs and suggestions and is expected to submit its report by 31.03.2018. The Committee is in the process of drafting this policy for which several meetings have been held so far.



    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.



    *****
    Ministry of Human Resource Development
    15-March, 2018 15:53 IST
    Autonomous status to colleges

    University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2018 on 12th February, 2018 in the official gazette.



    According to above regulations, Colleges of any discipline whether aided, partially aided and unaided/self financing, after they have completed minimum 10 years of existence are eligible for grant of autonomy provided they are recognised under section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. The colleges must be accredited by either NAAC with minimum ‘A’ Grade or by NBA for at least three programme(s) with a minimum score of 675 individually or a corresponding accreditation Grade/score from a UGC empanelled accreditation agency. However, if the number of programme(s) being run by the Institution is less than three, then each of the programmes should secure 675 or more marks.



    Such autonomous colleges can prescribe their own courses/programmes of study and syllabi and formulate new courses/programmes within the nomenclature specified by UGC as per the Specification of Degrees, 2014 and amended from time to time. These colleges may fix fees of the courses at their own level.



    This information was given by the Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

    *****
     
    Ministry of Women and Child Development
    16-March, 2018 18:16 IST
    Scheme for Out of School Adolescent Girls

    The Government is implementing Scheme for out of school adolescent girls (11-14 years). The scheme contains both Nutritional and non-nutritional components. Thenutritional support is provided to the beneficiaries for 300 days in a year. The scheme also aims at motivating out of school girls to go back toformal schooling or /skill trainingunder non-nutrition component of the scheme.

    State-wise details of expenditure incurred on nutritional support and non-nutrition component of the scheme including skill training are :



    States/UTs

    Amount Utilised in 2017-18 as on 31.12.2017

    (Rs. in lakh)

    Nutrition

    Non Nutrition

    (1)

    (2)

    (3)

    Andhra Pradesh

    1361.05

    0

    Arunachal Pradesh

    42.76

    0

    Chattisgarh

    1643.61

    92.57

    Goa

    302.76

    0

    Gujarat

    2014.05

    40.72

    Haryana

    258.59

    4.4

    Himachal Pradesh

    344.62

    27.32

    Jammu & Kashmir



    NR

    Jharkhand

    154.54

    0

    Karnataka

    554.94

    46.88

    Kerala

    631.53

    0

    Madhya Pradesh

    4982.62

    195.09

    Manipur

    NR

    NR

    Meghalaya

    468.31

    37.62

    Mizoram

    85.20

    18.21

    Nagaland

    92.60

    0

    Odisha

    2221.32

    0

    Punjab

    434.52

    6.13

    Sikkim

    19.34

    0.73

    Tamil Nadu

    1556.44



    Tripura

    185.59

    46.8

    Uttar Pradesh

    3152.06

    0

    West Bengal

    122.22

    33.408

    Andaman & Nicobar

    3.81

    0

    Chandigarh*#

    3.74

    0

    Daman & Diu

    10.34

    0

    D & NH

    NR

    NR

    Delhi

    39.51

    0

    Pondicherry

    3.81

    0

    Total

    20689.88

    549.88



    The Government has also approved phased expansion of the scheme so as to cover additional districts for a period of one year i.e. upto 30.11.2018. In 2017-18, the scheme has been extended to additional 303 districts,with pan India expansion in 2018-19.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Dr.Virendra Kumar in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.



    *********

    Ministry of Women and Child Development
    16-March, 2018 18:14 IST
    Child Rehabilitation Centres

    The Ministry of Women and Child Development is implementing a centrally sponsored Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) (now “Child Protection Services”) for supporting children in difficult circumstances, as envisaged under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The primary responsibility of execution of the Act lies with the State/UTs. However, Central Government is managing ICPS (now “Child Protection Services” under Integrated Child Development Scheme) and providing financial assistance to the States/UTs on sharing pattern for undertaking a situational analysis of children in difficult circumstances, for setting up and maintenance of various types of Child Care Institutions (CCIs).

    As per the information provided by the State/UT Governments, as on date, the number of CCIs registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000/2015 in the country which are being supported under the ICPS, is given below:



    CCIs
    Institutional Care [Homes]
    Open Shelters
    Specialised Adoption Agencies

    Total
    1620
    305
    336



    State/UT-wise details of funds released to the State Governments/UT administration under Child Protection Services erstwhile ICPS reported by State/UTs during each of the last three years and the current year, is given below:



    (Rs. In Lakhs)

    Year
    2014-15
    2015-16
    2016-17
    2017-18

    Total

    39376.17
    43892.10
    50847.97
    45389.57



    Under the scheme institutional care is provided through CCIs, as a rehabilitative measure. In these CCIs, children are provided age appropriate education either within the institution or outside in a formal education system through convergence with other schemes and programs of the Government or civil society. Under the non-institutional care component, support is extended for adoption, foster care and sponsorship. The State Governments/UT Administrations, as per Section 54 of the JJ Act, are required through regular inspection and monitoring to ensure that the institutions are run as per the provisions of the Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rule, 2016 framed there-under.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Dr.Virendra Kumar in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.
     
    The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind during the convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar, at Bhubaneswar, in Odisha on March 18, 2018. The Governor of Odisha, Dr. S.C. Jamir is also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind laying the foundation stone of the Skill Development Institute of Oil PSUs, at Bhubaneswar, in Odisha on March 18, 2018. The Governor of Odisha, Dr. S.C. Jamir and the Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan are also seen.

    [​IMG]

    The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurating the ICT-IOC (Institute of Chemical Technology –Indian Oil Corporation) Bhubaneswar campus, at Bhubaneswar, in Odisha on March 18, 2018. The Governor of Odisha, Dr. S.C. Jamir and the Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan are also seen.

    [​IMG]
     
    President's Secretariat
    19-March, 2018 13:54 IST
    President of India inaugurates festival of innovation and entrepreneurship; says we must build an ecosystem for converting innovations into enterprises

    The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE) and presented the Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 19, 2018).

    Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the vision of a newer and better India calls for meeting certain developmental milestones, some of these as early as 2022 – when we commemorate the 75th anniversary of our Independence. It focuses on building an inclusive and happy society, where every individual has the opportunity to realise his or her potential. An innovation society will be a goal for such an India. And an innovation culture will be a catalyst to help us reach that goal. This calls for revitalising every link in the innovation value chain. We need schools where children tinker rather than memorise and mug. We need work cultures where young talent looks up and questions – rather than looks down and nods. And of course we need the government to provide a facilitative environment.

    The President said that innovations by themselves are not enough. We must also build an ecosystem for converting innovations into enterprises. This requires support for start-ups and for incubating young innovators. The concept of FINE brings the two wings of the bird of imagination together. We need to connect all the links of incubating innovations into enterprises by providing financial, mentoring and policy support.

    FINE, an initiative to recognise, respect, showcase, reward innovations and to foster a supportive ecosystem for innovators, is being organised by Rashtrapati Bhavan in association with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and the National Innovation Foundation from March 19 to 23, 2018.

    Integral to FINE will be an exhibition of innovations that will remain open for public viewing between 1200 hrs to 1700 hrs from March 20 to 23, 2018. Visitors can come through Gate number 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan (near North Avenue).

