IIT Guwahati designs electricity-free 'Radiative Cooler', an AC alternative

you are kidding me. let's say this works. they are talking thin films of SiO2/AlN... you know how these are made? vacuum deposition. vacuum deposition is expensive. he also says to use silver paste... in what world is expensive silver paste going to be wasted on passive cooling panels?



if you have vacuum deposition equipment to deposit thin films, and are using silver paste, you can just build solar cells and run an AC from the electricity generated if you just buy some basic solar cell IP and an inverter.