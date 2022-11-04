IISc develops a green hydrogen technology

Well, I am not that tech savvy so I dont know. But if it brings down the overall emission per unit of hydrogen or energy produced it is fine.But that energy required for making hot steam and air can be generated by biomass gassification or other RE sources, no?Anyway my interest as a professional energy analyst is different. Is it cost competitive with coal or gas based hydrogen (or methanol for that matter). If true, it can substantially improve India;s BOP position and competitiveness plus improve farmer incomes.Regards