This is an excellent news. IISC has achieved all this inspite of all odds. It was always on target of US and subject to various sanction for a long long period of time. I know how they hit back. When US put santion on IISC, IISC said that those santions will prove to be counter productive and nobody can stop us from achieving what we want. When Agni V launched, Saraswat mocked these so called advanced countries saying that this is final defeat of Missile technology control regime. IISC has always accepted the challenges and every time they turned out to be victorious.

