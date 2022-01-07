IHG signs four-hotel deal in Vietnam – Business Traveller The group will open a Holiday Inn at Quang Hanh’s Yoko Park, as well as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Voco properties in the Ba Na Hills development in the mountains of Danang…

IHG Hotels and Resorts has signed an agreement with Sun Hospitality Group to add four properties comprising a total ofin Vietnam.The deal will see IHG open hotels under its Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Voco brands.Holiday Inn Resort Yoko Park Onsen will be situated in Quang Hanh, around a 30-minute drive to Halong City and 45 minutes to Van Don International airport.Scheduled to open in 2026, the 616-room hotel will be built “against a stunning natural landscape of limestone mountains and natural hot springs”, with features including four restaurants and bars, an outdoor rooftop swimming pool, spa facilities with indoor and outdoor onsen (hot springs), a gym and a sports and activity centre.The wider resort will also offer themed baths, a mini water park, a retail village, wellness and dining venues, and outdoor experiences including mountain hiking.Meanwhile the agreement will also see three hotels opens in the Ba Na Hills Entertainment Complex in the mountains of Danang, including the 602-room Crowne Plaza Danang Ba Na Hills, the 843-room Holiday Inn Resort Danang Ba Na Hills and the 648-room Voco Danang Ba Na Hills.These properties are also set to open in 2026 within the development which has been nicknamed “the French village in the clouds”, and which features the world’s longest nonstop cable car ride.Facilities across the three hotels will include restaurants and bars, 2,000 sqm of meeting and events space, a mountain-top wedding pavilion, indoor and outdoor pools, kids clubs, fitness centres and a spa.Ba Na Hills currently welcomes around five million visitors annually, with the aim of doubling this to ten million with five years following the completion of phase two of the project.ba na hills cable car