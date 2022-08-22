What's new

IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for demanding legal action against Police & Magistrate

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to initiate contempt proceedings against PTI chairman Imran Khan for passing controversial remarks regarding female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry.


The decision was taken by Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of a petition filed by the PTI challenging incarcerated party member Shahbaz Gill’s police remand.


At a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: “We won’t spare you.” He then warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.


The PTI chariman also warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved two-day physical remand of Imran’s aide Shahbaz Gill’s on the request of the capital police, that she would also face dire consequences.


During the hearing today, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon raised the matter in court and urged the judges to take notice of Imran’s comments.


However, they replied: “That is a separate matter. We will see what will be done on it.”


Later in the day, after consultation with other judges, the court decided to issue a contempt notice to Imran.


A larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case which is expected to be take up tomorrow (Tuesday).


The court’s notice comes a day after Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.


The first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI chief, registered at the Margalla police station, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address.


The FIR also requested that legal action be pursued against Imran and an “exemplary punishment” be meted out.


Imran criticised for his remarks​


Prior to the registration of the FIR, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said the government was holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate case against the PTI chairperson for his “provocative speech” on Saturday or nominate him in a previous case.


“This is all happening in continuation — from a campaign after Lasbela incident when six army officers were martyred followed by Gill’s attempt to incite army ranks to go against their top command and then Imran threatening a woman judge and police officials for performing their duties as per the law,” the minister had said.


The minister had also denied the PTI’s allegations that Gill was being subjected to custodial torture.


Earlier, Sanaullah had also tweeted that Imran would have to face the law for “threatening and hurling abuse” at the magistrate and police officers.

The minister had said the PTI chief will not be allowed “to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion”.


Meanwhile, several other leaders from the ruling alliance, including Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, also condemned Imran’s remarks against the judge and police.

IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran for controversial remarks regarding sessions judge

Decision taken following consultations with all the judges, court expected to hear the case tomorrow (Tuesday).
Good. Things must be heated up, to a point, where these scoundrel judges are thrashed on streets, by people.
 
IK statement was perfect example of hitting axe on your own feet. Anyways he should clarify and apologize to close the case.
 
What exactly should he clarify?

Are there not hundreds of clips out there where he clearly states that he will take legal action against the police involved in torturing Shahbaz Gill and the magistrate that placed SG in the custody of the very same police that was accused of torturing him?

In any civilized country, is using legal action not the correct way to address perceived injustice or violation of the law?

This is yet another General Kanjar Bajwa & PDM vendetta - manipulating and coercing the judiciary to take action on absurd grounds against Imran Khan.
 
Islamabad High court will start contempt of court Proceedings against Imran Khan for his remarks against Magistrate Zeba Ch. A larger bench is formed and Proceedings will start from tomorrow.
Source: 92NewsHD
 
This rotten system is sinking deeper and deeper by the day, basically IK stated we will do a case against the judge for allowing Shahbaz Gill to be remanded in extended physical custody despite suffering ill health and extreme torture by Islamabad police.

Banana judges have taken these remarks to a new level.
 
Ultimately if IK apologises then IK politics will be finished ans this anger will be hijacjed by someone else

IK and everyone else will be delusional if thry think thr current anger is about IK

its not about IK its about anger of mismanagement of pakistan

This will mean some will leave and other will fight
 

