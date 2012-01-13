What's new

IHC seeks IHCBA, IBA assistance in judges appointments case

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,105
54
75,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
IHC seeks IHCBA, IBA assistance in judges appointments case

The Frontier Post
October 1, 2020


ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) to assist court in a case pertaining to vacant posts of special courts’ judges in federal capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case and served notices to the bars to seek their assistance in it.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokhar informed the court that the government had initiated the appointment process on the vacant posts of judges to this the chief justice remarked that the process should be completed before the any post get vacant. The judiciary was dependent on state, he said.

The chief justice remarked that who would be responsible if the posts remained vacant, adding that the court had to fix responsibility on anyone.

IHC’s chief justice served notices to IHCBA and IBA to present its representatives to before court on next hearing and assist the bench .
After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 16.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Featured IHC forms larger bench to hear plea seeking counsel for Jadhav Insaf - Justice 1
Ivan Govt moves IHC seeking counsel for Indian spy Insaf - Justice 0
ghazi52 IHC seeks PUBG suspension records from PTA Social & Current Events 2
Devil Soul IHC rejects Nawaz's plea seeking suspension of sentence on medical grounds Pakistani Siasat 16
Dastaan IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking disqualification of Khawaja Asif Pakistani Siasat 15
Zibago DECLARATION OF FAITH’ WHILE SEEKING GOVT, SEMI GOVT JOBS MANDATORY: IHC Pakistani Siasat 158
Zibago IHC adjourns petition seeking contempt proceedings against Sharif Pakistani Siasat 0
Zibago IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking Gulalai’s disqualification Pakistani Siasat 1
V Petition in IHC seeks to preempt sacking of Kayani, Pasha Social & Current Events 0
ghazi52 Nawaz went abroad by defeating system, says IHC judge Insaf - Justice 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top