IHC rejects petition against appointment of Justice Saeed as Broadsheet probe committee's head

February 12, 2021


On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a petition filed against the appointment of retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed as the chairman of the Broadsheet Commission.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition against the appointment filed by citizen Saleemullah Khan.

The petitioner's counsel objected to the hearing by the chief justice and requested for a change of bench, to which Justice Minallah said, "Yes, you have objected to every bench."

After listening to arguments against the bench, the verdict was reserved and later pronounced.
A four-page long ruling was issued, authored by Justice Minallah.
According to the ruling, the petitioner did not give arguments despite being given an opportunity by the court, therefore the petition was dismissed as inadmissible.

The judgment said that a petition seeking a retrial after seven different judges is rejected while a petition for trial in the court of the applicant's choice is also rejected.

The petitioner had sought removal of Justice Saeed from the commission.



