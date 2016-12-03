What's new

IHC questions Naval Farms Scheme

ISLAMABAD: While hearing a case about establishing Pakistan Navy Sailing Club on the bank of Rawal Lake on Saturday, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah remarked that the task of Pak Navy is to protect the country but on which law the scheme of Pakistan Naval Farms was created.

IHC single bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, held hearing into the case on Saturday. During hearing the council for Pakistan Naval Farms Malik Qamar Afzal said that Pakistan Naval Farms had nothing to do with Pakistan Navy rather the officers of Navy were running this scheme.

Chief Justice remarked that it amounted to put respect of uniform of Navy at jeopardy by violating law. Chief Justice said, “On the one hand you said Pakistan Navy had nothing to do with this scheme but on the other Naval Chief was its trustee.” He said that task of Pakistan Navy is to protect country but where it had written in law about making of club.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that trustees would be summoned if order to stop construction work in Naval Farms was not implemented.
During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice summoned CDA chairman in-person on September 14 with reference to report on the legal position of the Pakistan Navy Sailing Club at the bank of Rawal Lake.

Chief Justice remarked that all the prime ministers were facing NAB due to such kind of decisions. He asked whether Cabinet Division had approved Pakistan Navy Sailing Club.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf appeared on behalf of Naval Chief on this occasion. He said that state of Pakistan had admitted this activity of Pakistan Armed Forces because it was a part of training. Chief Justice remarked that there was no building plan, no approval and there was nothing and you had proceed to inaugurate it. Later, further hearing of the case was adjourned till Monday.




