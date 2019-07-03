muhammadhafeezmalik said: IHC orders removal of National Bank chairman, president The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the immediate removal of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Chairman Zubyr Soomro and President/Chief Executive Officer Qualification of Mr. Arif usmani was that he was just a friend of Mr. Asad Umer the then Minister for Finance. Click to expand...

NBP records highest-ever PAT KARACHI: For the year 2020, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has delivered strong financial results, demonstrating...

NBP was performing exceptionally. He is a renowned professional and has delivered.It has nothing to do with asad umar and this propaganda of yours.25 Feb 2021KARACHI: For the year 2020, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has delivered strong financial results, demonstrating resilience of its business model and the efforts of its 15,000+ workforce.During these challenging times, the Bank has worked with the government to support economic activities and to ensure that customers are serviced uninterruptedly.Despite the challenging times, the Bank recorded highest ever after tax profit in its history. Gross mark-up/interest income closed 7.7 percent higher YoY at Rs 257.81 billion as compared to Rs 239.48 billion in 2019; whereas the interest/mark-up expense amounted to Rs 153.66 billion, of which Rs 103.38 billion or 67.3 percent was paid to the depositors. Accordingly, net interest/mark-up income closed at Rs 104.16 billion, 44.8 percent higher on YoY.Despite reduced economic activity during the year, the Bank succeeded in maintaining its non-mark-up/non-interest earning “NFI” stream at Rs 36.08 billion against Rs 36.20 billion in 2019. Accordingly, total revenue of the Bank closed 29.7 percent up on YoY at Rs 140.23 billion against Rs 108.11 billion in 2019. As the Operating and Other expenses dropped by 4.2 percent down YoY by closing at Rs 63.11 billion, the cost-to-income ratio improved from 60.9 percent in 2019 to 45.0 percent in 2020.Profit before provision closed 82.5 percent up at Rs 77.12 billion as compared to Rs 42.25 billion in 2019. The Bank is more vigilantly monitoring its credit portfolio by moving from incurred to expected credit loss approach. This year, besides the specific provisions of Rs 15.9 billion, the Bank has also booked general provisions of Rs 13.4 billion to make its balance sheet more resilient in the prevailing economic circumstances.During the year, NPLs of the Bank increased 15.2 percent to close at Rs 171.29 billion as compared to 148.75 billion in 2019.Accordingly, profit before tax closed 65.1 percent higher on YoY at Rs 46.22 billion against Rs 28.00 billion in 2019; and profit after tax stood 93.3 percent higher on YoY at Rs 30.56 billion against Rs 15.81 billion in 2019.This translates into Return on Average Assets and Return on Equity of 1.0 percent (2019:0.5 percent) and 17.2 percent (2019:10.2 percent), respectively.The Bank’s end of year total assets closed at Rs 3,008.53 billion, 3.7 percent lower than 2019. This drop is mainly driven by a reduction of Rs 333.22 billion in the money market borrowings in line with our prudent funding and liquidity strategy. Capital and reserves at Rs 267.56 billion i.e. Rs 34.9 billion were 15 percent up from Rs 232.62 billion on December 31, 2019.The Bank’s financial soundness also improved significantly. While Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital ratio improved to 14.99 percent (2019:12.11 percent), the Total Capital Ratio also improved to close at 19.78 percent (2019:15.48 percent). The Bank’s liquidity and net stable funding ratios improved to 180 percent (2019:148 percent) and 256 percent (2019:233 percent), respectively. On a positive note, the Bank’s CASA ratio also improved to 83.8 percent (2019:81.8 percent).Keeping in view the likely impact of certain contingencies, the Board considered it more prudent to retain profits for the time being and consider declaration of dividends at a future date.The Bank is executing a post-crisis recovery strategy on how to continue playing its systemically important role in economy and serve its customers, while also maintaining a strong and resilient balance sheet to deliver performance for shareholders. —PRCopyright Business Recorder, 2021