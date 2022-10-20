What's new

IHC ordered the Ministry of interior to grant Pakistani citizenship to a young Afghan migrant family born in Pakistan.

Hyde

Hyde

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,362
20
24,448
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We don’t know the background of his case

If his family has been living in Pakistan since 1980s for example, I find nothing wrong in allowing them the citizenship

There is nothing wrong in giving citizenship to Afghans. What we need to make sure is we give it to the deserving ones only
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
IHC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against PM Shehbaz
Replies
0
Views
331
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
IHC larger bench to try Imran for contempt
Replies
3
Views
522
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Senate interior committee takes notice of Afghan fans desecrating Pakistan flag in Islamabad
Replies
5
Views
626
Kambojaric
Kambojaric
ghazi52
IHC dismisses PTI’s plea against ‘piece-meal’ acceptance of MNA resignations
Replies
3
Views
368
Thinker3
T
muhammadhafeezmalik
Can NAB bring back the late Asad Munir: IHC CJ
Replies
10
Views
965
PakFactor
PakFactor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom