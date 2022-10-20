IHC ordered the Ministry of interior to grant Pakistani citizenship to a young Afghan migrant family born in Pakistan.

muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 3,265
- -9
- Country
-
- Location
-
IHC ordered the Ministry of interior to take steps to grant Pakistani citizenship to a young Afghan migrant family born in Pakistan.
This decision of Islamabad High Court to grant Pakistani citizenship to Afghan refugees will shake the foundations of law and order in Pakistan.
This decision of Islamabad High Court to grant Pakistani citizenship to Afghan refugees will shake the foundations of law and order in Pakistan.