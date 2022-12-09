What's new

IHC issues pre-admission notice to Imran Khan over hiding daughter

1670579002389.png

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued pre-admission notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s on alleged daughter matter.

In an important development in Imran Khan disqualification case, the IHC while issuing notice to the former prime minister and sought reply till January 25.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Amir Farooq issued notice on the plea filed by citizen Muhammad Sajid. The court will decide on the maintainability of the petition after hearing PTI chairman’s stance.

Muhammad Sajid stated in his petition that the former prime minister’s daughter Tyrian Jade White is residing in the UK, for whose guardianship he made appropriate arrangements but hid the information about her in the nomination papers and affidavit.

The petitioner further said the PTI chief is aware that there is evidence against him, adding that in the past, he would deny about Tyrian and now he does not answer pertaining to this. The petitioner said Imran Khan cannot hold any public office or party head post. The petitioner said Imran Khan should be asked why the Article 62(1-F) should not be applied on him, adding that the PTI chief should be disqualified for not being Sadiq and Ameen.

مبینہ بیٹی ٹیریان کی معلومات چھپانے پر عمران خان کی نااہلی کی درخواست، تحریری حکم جاری

1670579696775.png

اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ نے مبینہ بیٹی ٹیریان کی معلومات چھپانے پر چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کے خلاف نااہلی درخواست پر تحریری حکم جاری کر دیا۔

چیف جسٹس اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ عامر فاروق نے شہری کی درخواست پر سماعت کے بعد تحریری حکم نامہ جاری کیا ہے۔

عدالت کی جانب سے جاری کیے گئے حکم نامے کے مطابق پٹیشن میں میانوالی سے منتخب رکنِ قومی اسمبلی عمران خان کی نااہلی کی استدعا کی گئی تھی، پٹیشنر کے مطابق عام انتخابات میں کاغذاتِ نامزدگی جمع کرواتے وقت غلط معلومات دی گئیں۔

تحریری حکم نامے میں کہا گیا ہے کہ پٹیشنر کے مطابق عمران خان نے بچوں کی تفصیل میں 2 بیٹوں کا ذکر کیا، ایک بیٹی کی معلومات چھپائیں، پٹیشنر نے دستاویزات سے ثابت کرنے کی کوشش کی کہ دراصل عمران خان کے 3 بچے ہیں، عدالت نے پٹیشنر کے وکیل سے درخواست کے قابلِ سماعت ہونے پر دلائل طلب کیے۔

تحریری حکم نامے کے مطابق پوچھا گیا کہ آرٹیکل 199 کے تحت ہائی کورٹ سماعت کر سکتی ہے یا الیکشن کمیشن جانا چاہیے، جس پر پٹیشنر کے وکیل نے عدالتی نظیر پیش کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ عدالت یہ معاملہ دیکھ سکتی ہے۔

حکم نامے میں کہا گیا ہے کہ وکیل نے کہا کہ حقائق پر مبنی معاملے پر عدالت کا دائرہ اختیار ہے کہ وہ اس کا جائزہ لے۔

عدالت کی جانب سے جاری کیے گئے حکم نامے میں عمران خان اور الیکشن کمیشن سمیت تمام فریقین کو 2 ہفتوں کے لیے پری ایڈمیشن نوٹس بھی جاری کیا گیا ہے۔

حکم نامے کے مطابق فریقین کے وکلا آئندہ سماعت پر درخواست کے قابلِ سماعت ہونے پر عدالت کی معاونت کریں گے۔

