IHC issues pre-admission notice to Imran Khan over hiding daughter

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
- Sep 26, 2018
Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued pre-admission notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s on alleged daughter matter.
In an important development in Imran Khan disqualification case, the IHC while issuing notice to the former prime minister and sought reply till January 25.
IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Amir Farooq issued notice on the plea filed by citizen Muhammad Sajid. The court will decide on the maintainability of the petition after hearing PTI chairman’s stance.
Muhammad Sajid stated in his petition that the former prime minister’s daughter Tyrian Jade White is residing in the UK, for whose guardianship he made appropriate arrangements but hid the information about her in the nomination papers and affidavit.
The petitioner further said the PTI chief is aware that there is evidence against him, adding that in the past, he would deny about Tyrian and now he does not answer pertaining to this. The petitioner said Imran Khan cannot hold any public office or party head post. The petitioner said Imran Khan should be asked why the Article 62(1-F) should not be applied on him, adding that the PTI chief should be disqualified for not being Sadiq and Ameen.
