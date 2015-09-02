IHC grants protective bail to journalist

17 Sep 2020Journalist Asad Ali Toor filed the pre-arrest bail through his counsel Umer Gillani and Haider Imtiaz.ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to journalist Asad Ali Toor in a case registered against him in Rawalpindi by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for ‘defaming’ the army.IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah granted the protective bail and directed Toor to file bail application in the Rawalpindi court.Toor filed the pre-arrest bail through his counsel Umer Gillani and Haider Imtiaz.The case was registered in the Jatli police station of Rawalpindi in response to a complaint lodged by Hafiz Ehtasham, a resident of Nasirabad.The case was registered under section 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of Pakistan Penal Code along with sections 11, 20 and 37 of Prevention of the Electronic Crime Act 2016.According to the FIR, Asad Toor, a social media activist, has allegedly been doing propaganda against Pakistan and its institutions on the social media for long.He allegedly used foul language against the institutions, including Pakistan Army, in his posts during the last few days, which is crime, the FIR added.Both Mr Toor and the complainant could not be contacted for comments.