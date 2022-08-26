What's new

IHC dismisses contempt case against PDM leaders

IHC dismisses contempt case against PDM leaders

Declares plea inadmissible, asks petitioner to file case in relevant court


News Desk
August 26, 2022

pDM1661495484-0.jpeg


ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed the contempt of court application against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

The court heard the plea earlier today and dismissed it as inadmissible.

The IHC upheld the objection that the registrar’s office was not the relevant forum and asked the petitioner’s lawyer what the application was about.

The lawyer responded that various anti-judiciary statements were made by these leaders on social media.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired if there is any statement related to this high court. Following this, he directed the petitioner’s lawyer to take the case to the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court as the counsel claimed they were mentioned in the alleged malicious statements.

“If the petitioner is from Lahore, why is he not filing the case there? Lahore has courts too,” Justice Kayani remarked.
Subsequently, the court dismissed the contempt of court petition as inadmissible.


PDM leaders booked for 'seditious' statements

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf- (PTI) led government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Tuesday decided to book leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for their “hateful and seditious statements” against the state institutions.

An application seeking first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with The Express Tribune, was filed at the Sharqi police station under Section 196 (prosecution for offences against the state) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 108-A (abetment in Pakistan of offences outside it) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The application nominated PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Atta Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rashid and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The complainant, a lawyer by profession, said, “Hateful remarks against the country have been passed by the PDM leaders in the past in an attempt to damage the institutions and sovereignty.”

He alleged that the "provocative" statements against the judiciary and military had since been widely circulated on social media and were viewed by a large number of people across the globe. Like all other patriots, he continued, he was deeply hurt by the statements which, according to him, were passed at the behest of an enemy country.



