The Islamabad High Court (IHC) restricted on Thursday the government from taking action on the sugar inquiry commission report for the next 10 days.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) restricted on Thursday the government from taking action on the sugar inquiry report. Aisha Mahmood June 11, 2020During the hearing conducted by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the court issued directives for the product to be sold at the rate of Rs70 per kilogramme for the next 10 days, local media reported.The inquiry report by the Sugar Inquiry Commission was challenged on Wednesday by the entire sugar industry. The report blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Shehbaz Sharif and federal minister Khurso Bakhtiar for misuse of public money.