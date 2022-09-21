IHC acquits Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city corruption case The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Federal Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City Corruption case,

In the Narwal Sports City Complex case, the High Court ordered the acquittal of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. During the hearing on Ahsan Iqbal's acquittal plea, a 2-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minullah held a hearing. On the court inquiry, the investigating officer said that I got this case in 2018, got him arrested in 2019.The Chief Justice while rejecting the request of NAB to adjourn the hearing of the case due to the absence of a prosecutor, remarked that the chairman should start the proceedings from an unknown newspaper. The court asked the NAB officials and said, "Do you know what CDWP is?"The Chief Justice remarked that you have filed the reference without knowing what the CDWP is, having seen the statement of the secretary whom you made a sworn witness. You stopped the public project, who caused the increase in its costs. On which the NAB investigation officer replied to the court that we had not stopped the project.The NAB prosecutor told the court that the project was a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment. From there, the plan was given to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, on which the Chief Justice inquired whether Ahsan Iqbal was the Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination? To which the NAB prosecutor replied that Ahsan Iqbal was the Minister of Planning. The Chief Justice inquired, then what authority did Ahsan Iqbal have which was misused?The Chief Justice while talking to the NAB investigator said that it is not your job to decide the policy matters. Whether Narowal is a small town or a big one, it is not your business to see how much money should be spent there. You have no idea how the government works. Tell me any one allegation of corruption in it. If you say damage, you have stalled and damaged the project. If it was a case of loss, then NAB would have filed a case against itself.The Chief Justice said that now NAB will see which government is doing what?? Which was the newspaper, what was written in it, on which you started the case? Did Chairman NAB check these facts whether they are correct or not? A corruption case related to a public welfare project was started on this basis? On behalf of the NAB, investigation officer seeking adjournment, the Chief Justice remarked that you have been given a lot of time.The court asked the NAB investigating officer why he arrested Ahsan Iqbal?? The NAB prosecutor asked the court to allow us to look at the case according to what is now the law, on which the court said that you should leave the current law as we had interpreted the earlier law as well. The Chief Justice remarked that an able officer Ahad Cheema was acquitted, you kept him in jail for 3 years. Who is responsible for the disrepute you are causing? NAB himself wrote that the first loss was caused by delaying the project. You would have caught those who stopped the project till 2009.The Chief Justice further said that you need a lot of training, sir. This is how you play with people's credibility. You have been asked about 15 times, tell me about corruption. That is why the court has written that many decisions can be wrong but corruption cannot happen. You create false cases, then when these false cases are declared, you cannot even defend it.The court acquitted Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City Complex case. After hearing the case, Chief Justice Athar Minullah and Justice Thaman Rifat Imtiaz issued the orders.