IGP’s reply on faulty probes in criminal cases displeases court

The IG said all efforts were being made for bringing improvement in the system, however, an absolute observance of all laws was beyond human control. — Punjab police website/File

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday chided Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir for faulty investigation conducted by police leading to acquittal of criminals.





The IGP appeared in the court on being summoned by the chief justice in a bail petition of a drug peddler.



The CJ reminded the provincial police chief that the case in hand was not the first wherein poor investigation by the police had been noticed. Every other day the court found serious lapses in investigation of criminal cases, he added.



Referring to the instant case, Chief Justice Khan said the petitioner was convicted in two other cases on drugs peddling charges but the investigating officer had not mentioned this in his report.

The CJ remarked that the criminals got benefit because of faulty police investigation and the courts were blamed for it.



Police chief’s response made part of the case

