IGP Benazir gets US visa to attend UN police summit

IGP Benazir gets US visa to attend UN police summit

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 25 Aug 2022, 08: 00

Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed

Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed

IGP Benazir Ahmed got the US visa on Thursday to attend the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS), confirmed a senior official of the police headquarters to Prothom Alo.

The two-day long summit– from 31 August to 1 September – will be held at UN headquarters in New York – where a six-member delegation team led by home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will take part, reads a government order.

The members of the delegation team are: IGP Benazir Ahmed, minister’s personal secretary (deputy secretary) Md Asaduzzaman, additional deputy inspector general (additional DIG) Nashiyan Wazed and assistant police inspector general (AIG) Masud Alam.

The delegation will leave Dhaka on 30 August for the United States.

There was an uncertainty whether IGP Benazir would get the visa to attend the conference as he was sanctioned by the US state department on 10 December in 2021 'for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights'.

en.prothomalo.com

IGP Benazir gets US visa to attend UN police summit

GP Benazir Ahmed has got the US visa to attend a conference of police chiefs of different nations, organised by the United Nations (UN).
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com
 

