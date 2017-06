Having no political acumen and experience, the US President Donald Trump has been allying with prominent leaders in Asia, to devise and strategize U.S foreign policy in the region. This has served as a golden opportunity to the major players in the politics of South Asia and the Middle-East. The first six months of Trump regime are crucial for shaping up the future of South Asia and Middle-East as whatever foreign policy is devised, it will have serious implications for the peoples of the region.Trump has indirectly endorsed India’s narrative on Kashmir separatist militancy seen as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.India, reading the hostile rhetoric against the Muslim population by Trump, long before he became the president of the United States, has been working hard to make an alliance with the new US government to work against the image and reputation of Pakistan in order to serve its own political interests. India’s active engagement in the US political ambitions (especially related to foreign policy), as well as involvement in political activities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, has resulted in the so-called ‘royal ignore’ towards the PM Nawaz Sharif in the Muslim Summit in Riyadh held a couple weeks ago.Read more: Pakistan must outline and work to achieve its own future for the region The events that took place in the Muslim summit regarding the treatment with Pakistan have long-term implications for South Asia and especially Pakistan. It is evident that India has managed to show the Trump administration and other key players in the international political arena that even the Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, do not stand with Pakistan (in spite of strong political and religious alliance between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia).India has successfully managed to create the negative impression of Pakistan by exposing it as a country isolated by other Muslim-countries in a summit where plans are devised to counter terrorism.Not only PM Nawaz Sharif wasn’t given the opportunity to speak at the summit but Trump’s acknowledgment of India as the victim of terror and intentional disregard towards Pakistan’s fight (against terrorism) and its plight as the victim of terrorism, is ominous for what’s to come in the next 5 years. Pakistan was not only isolated by the Muslim countries but this royal disregard of Pakistan’s role against terrorism has exposed the weak position Pakistan has been cornered into.Acknowledging India’s role as the victim in this war against terror, Trump has indirectly endorsed India’s narrative on Kashmir separatist militancy seen as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, while completely ignoring India-sponsored terrorism in Baluchistan province of Pakistan.