IG Punjab claims: Imran Riaz Khan in Afghanistan

Watch this, he touched totally different dimension of present issue ...where this society is heading .. where our establishment pushing this country ....Agr Afghani aik anchor ko jail kay bahir say police kay dalay main utha kar lay gaye phir IG ko to resign kar dena chahiay.
Wajahat raised a very interesting question, if politicians in parliament and establishment ignore all Supreme courts order then what left ? ...So many dangerous people sitting in parliament. His own party leader Abid sher Ali said Rana Sanaullah was involved in killing of more than 20 people.
It was, First was Target killing of Ashraf sharif. And Now, Imran reyaz abduction. They want to make it as abduct case for money.
Blacksheeps everywhere.