IG Punjab claims: Imran Riaz Khan in Afghanistan

Jango said:
Agr Afghani aik anchor ko jail kay bahir say police kay dalay main utha kar lay gaye phir IG ko to resign kar dena chahiay.
Watch this, he touched totally different dimension of present issue ...where this society is heading .. where our establishment pushing this country ....

 
HAIDER said:
Watch this, he touched totally different dimension of present issue ...where this society is heading .. where our establishment pushing this country ....

Many others even on this forum have been saying this since long. You are disenfranchising almost half the population. You aren't arresting people, you are sending a message. All the false equivalence touts can kindly piss off.

Pehle hi we kept almost half our population out of the workforce, now we are taking them out of political involvement, after they gained some space after decades.
 
So many dangerous people sitting in parliament. His own party leader Abid sher Ali said Rana Sanaullah was involved in killing of more than 20 people.
It was, First was Target killing of Ashraf sharif. And Now, Imran reyaz abduction. They want to make it as abduct case for money.
Blacksheeps everywhere.
 
Peaceful Civilian said:
So many dangerous people sitting in parliament. His own party leader Abid sher Ali said Rana Sanaullah was involved in killing of more than 20 people.
It was, First was Target killing of Ashraf sharif. And Now, Imran reyaz abduction. They want to make it as abduct case for money.
Blacksheeps everywhere.
Wajahat raised a very interesting question, if politicians in parliament and establishment ignore all Supreme courts order then what left ? ...

‘Are the courts functioning?’ ......​

Churchill

During the Second World War, when the Luftwaffe (German air force) was wreaking havoc over London with its incessant bombing attacks, the British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill took cognizance of the heavy casualties and economic devastation. He asked, “Are the courts functioning?” When told that the judges were dispensing justice as normal, Churchill replied, “Thank God. If the courts are working, nothing can go wrong.”
 

