What's new

IFX Indonesian Fighter Experiment (KF21/IFX program)

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,538
23
19,959
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This is thread about KF21/IFX program with Indonesia perspective and Indonesian media coverage using only credible media sources.

There will be IFX prototype (KF21 prototype 5) being launched soon inshaAllah, so this thread will likely discuss Indonesian KF21 version. IFX prototype will be tested in Korea and will be given to Indonesia as soon as the KF21/IFX program gets type certificate status which is expected in 2026 or beginning of 2027.

During CDR meeting 2019 September where detail design is considered as finalized and completed
1658592671547.png

1658592740659.png
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,538
23
19,959
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesian engineers stayed in Korea until design phase is completed, despite Indonesian government delayed the payment due to economic difficulty related to weaker currency condition.

------------------------------------------------

2019 October news

Indonesia delays payment for S. Korea's fighter development project​

1658593693085.png



All News 11:49 October 07, 2019
SHARE LIKE SAVE PRINT
FONT SIZE

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia is in arrears on its payment obligations for a joint project with South Korea to develop a next-generation fighter jet, citing financial problems, data by the arms procurement agency showed Monday.

Indonesia is a partner for South Korea's so-called KF-X project to develop a homegrown fighter aircraft in an effort to procure combat aircraft for its own air force and boost its aerospace industry. The country agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the development cost of the 8.8 trillion-won (US$7.36 billion) project.

But the Southeast Asian country failed to pay 301 billion won it was supposed to pay as of end-September, according to the data by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). So far, it has paid 272.2 billion won.

"Following the Indonesian president's request in 2018 for talks on the payment, South Korea set up a pan-government consultative body and has been holding working-level discussions with Jakarta," DAPA said, noting that the two sides have met four times so far this year.

"Despite such a delay in payment, the Indonesian side has continued to send its researchers to South Korea to take part in the development process," Rep. Kim Joong-ro of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said during a parliamentary audit into the administration, voicing concern about technology leaks.

As of July, 114 Indonesian engineers were sent to South Korea to work with Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, to design and make a prototype of the fighter, according to a DAPA official.

Last month, DAPA confirmed that the design for the combat jet met all military requirements, allowing the project to go on to the next phase of constructing a prototype.

The prototype will be ready in the first half of 2021, and the agency is eyeing 2026 for the completion of development, which began in 2016, according to DAPA.

en.yna.co.kr

Indonesia delays payment for S. Korea's fighter development project | Yonhap News Agency

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia is in arrears on its payment obligations for a joint p...
en.yna.co.kr en.yna.co.kr
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,538
23
19,959
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesian team left Korea in March 2020 where prototype construction has already been started.

--------------------------------------------------

16 July 2020

KF-X project on track but concerns grow about Indonesian involvement
by Jon Grevatt

Technicians from Indonesian aerospace firm PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) will soon be rejoining counterparts from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to undertake work on developing the Korean Fighter eXperimental (KF-X) multirole fighter aircraft, Janes has learnt.

PTDI technicians on the KF-X project – known as KF-X/IF-X in Indonesia – returned to Indonesia from South Korea in March when the Covid-19 epidemic was at its peak in the Northeast Asian country. An industry source has confirmed to Janes that these technicians are now “currently preparing to redeploy”.

fg_3262496-jdw-6979.jpg


An artist’s impression of the KF-X fighter aircraft. The first KF-X prototype is scheduled to be rolled out in April 2021. (DAPA)

Janes understands that at the end of 2019 the total number of PTDI technicians on the KF-X project in South Korea was about 100, with their work mainly focused on aircraft design and manufacturing processes. Their redeployment will be framed against requirements for social distancing and other Covid-19-related guidelines.

The move to re-engage PTDI technicians on the project comes against a background of progress on the development of KF-X prototypes but also continuing delays in efforts to reach a compromise on the scope of Indonesian financial participation in the programme. Another factor that could have an impact on Indonesia’s involvement are some concerns in Jakarta about the strategic value of its involvement.

KAI has confirmed that assembly of the first KF-X prototype is scheduled to be finalised in the second half of 2020, with a view to rolling out the aircraft in April 2021. The schedules confirm that the KF-X programme has not been affected by Covid-19 and is on track to start mass production in the mid-2020s.

https://www.janes.com/defence-news/...ut-concerns-grow-about-indonesian-involvement
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Why are Indonesians on social media so supportive of Russia?
Replies
11
Views
591
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
The SC
Korea's New Hunting Hawk KF-21 Readies for First Flight
Replies
12
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
Battlion25
Indonesia’s defense modernization proceeds with cargo aircraft, naval frigates
Replies
0
Views
627
Battlion25
Battlion25
Indos
Habibie’s lasting legacy for Indonesia
Replies
11
Views
693
Song Hong
Song Hong
Indos
PAL Indonesia to Build Frigates under Babcock License
Replies
7
Views
739
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom