be civil to each other as per the teachings of Islam.

without asking about sect or religion.

you can break your fast without even paying for it, any day during the holy month.

non-governmental organisations in Karachi is feeding more than 600 people at Iftar time in the metropolis on a daily basis

Numaish area where this lavish free buffet is served, you will find that no matter which religion you belong to — Hindu, Muslim, or Christian — no one asks you about your identity

the poor now have an outlet where they can go and break their fast without worrying about any kind of payment

get the stuff packed as well for later consumption and one hopes that the system continues for the next 11 months as it makes your belief in humanity, stronger.

reprieve for those who can’t afford to break their fast or even have a decent meal

People with the means make sure that the needy are served rightly in this holy month and that’s why you see dastarkhwans at regular distances all over the city.

few individuals who prefer paying the many NGOs to serve those in need while many small-scale restaurants ensure that food is distributed to those who can’t afford it,