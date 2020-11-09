If you've ever wondered why there is unrest in Balochistan...

I urge you to go onto YouTube and watch the latest videos from Quetta posted on the Village Food Secrets channel.



The channel is about food and the creator Mubashar Siddique is in Quetta on holiday. He's showing videos of food, but the poverty in the background is surprising. The train station was awful.



In an area so under developed its no wonder people can be turned against the state. After all the state has neglected them. Even the provincial capital is under developed.



InshaAllah CPEC and Gwadar will change that.