If you've ever wondered why there is unrest in Balochistan...

I urge you to go onto YouTube and watch the latest videos from Quetta posted on the Village Food Secrets channel.

The channel is about food and the creator Mubashar Siddique is in Quetta on holiday. He's showing videos of food, but the poverty in the background is surprising. The train station was awful.

In an area so under developed its no wonder people can be turned against the state. After all the state has neglected them. Even the provincial capital is under developed.

InshaAllah CPEC and Gwadar will change that.
 
No project, especially ones initiated by non-Pakistanis can change the situation in Pakistan. It is up to Pakistanis, to realize this simple solution to a complex problem.

Anyone with anti-Pakistani feeling will have ammo when they compare Quetta with Islamabad, Karachi or Lahore.....why give them that?

Clean up the city, create jobs, do more.
 
Stop mourning about your trivial miseries, PM IK has other important work to do on the front of OIC and find the right IG of Punjab police.
 
Achakzai, Raisani, Mengals etc and other looters looted and both political/military governments let them do that. then complaint..
 
