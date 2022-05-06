If you were Putin, how would you punish Ukrainians for Euro Maidan in 2013

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
If I were Putin I would cruise missile every power plant in Ukraine, I would cruise missile every school in Ukraine, I would cruise missile every oil refinery in Ukraine, I would cruise missile every hospital in Ukraine, I would cruise missile every airport in Ukraine, I would make Ukrainians live like they are in the dark ages, in the medieval era, I would make sure Ukraine has a population of only a few million, just like in the middle ages.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split
