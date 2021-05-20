What's new

‘If you try to bite Russia, we’ll knock out your teeth,’ Putin says

www.rt.com

‘If you try to bite Russia, we’ll knock out your teeth,’ Putin says, warning whole world is afraid of size & resources of country

President Vladimir Putin has issued a fiery rebuke to those who, he says, are intent on bringing about the breakup of the world’s largest country, insisting that Russia will defend itself from potential interference from overseas.
Blinken personally delivered the message to Zelensky that US and NATO won't be joining Ukraine if it attacks Donbass. Americans don't want to lose their teeth, a very wise decision.
 
Blinken personally delivered the message to Zelensky that US and NATO won't be joining Ukraine if it attacks Donbass. Americans don't want to lose their teeth, a very wise decision.
The situation in Ukraine and Georgia was the same. Think about Georgia.
 
