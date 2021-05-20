‘If you try to bite Russia, we’ll knock out your teeth,’ Putin says, warning whole world is afraid of size & resources of country
President Vladimir Putin has issued a fiery rebuke to those who, he says, are intent on bringing about the breakup of the world’s largest country, insisting that Russia will defend itself from potential interference from overseas.
www.rt.com
Blinken personally delivered the message to Zelensky that US and NATO won't be joining Ukraine if it attacks Donbass. Americans don't want to lose their teeth, a very wise decision.