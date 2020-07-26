If you think the PTI government is doing badly, how can it improve?

I was reading another thread earlier on today and I noticed a boring pattern we are all to familiar with on this forum. Some people defending the government, other people criticizing it - but nobody listening or exchanging ideas. It's a wider societal problem, not just limited to Pakistan. It seems nowadays politics is about imposing your view on the other, instead of discussing.
So I'd like to ask the question; If you think the current government is not doing well, can you please describe the negative impacts you have felt and how you think the government should do things differently?
Also kindly state if you are a supporter of the government, or not.
Please tag anyone you come across who might have an opinion to present.
@Xone @krash @newb3e
So I'd like to ask the question; If you think the current government is not doing well, can you please describe the negative impacts you have felt and how you think the government should do things differently?
Also kindly state if you are a supporter of the government, or not.
Please tag anyone you come across who might have an opinion to present.
@Xone @krash @newb3e