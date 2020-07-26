What's new

If you think the PTI government is doing badly, how can it improve?

I was reading another thread earlier on today and I noticed a boring pattern we are all to familiar with on this forum. Some people defending the government, other people criticizing it - but nobody listening or exchanging ideas. It's a wider societal problem, not just limited to Pakistan. It seems nowadays politics is about imposing your view on the other, instead of discussing.

So I'd like to ask the question; If you think the current government is not doing well, can you please describe the negative impacts you have felt and how you think the government should do things differently?

Also kindly state if you are a supporter of the government, or not.

Please tag anyone you come across who might have an opinion to present.
Most important: Hang all traitors in all pillars of the state

Abolish parliament and electables, make Town halls effective
No MPA, MNA to get funds (redundant anyway after parliament dissolution).
Create at least 50 Administrative units in Pakistan and dissolve all Provinces

Power with President directly
Abolishment of 18th Amendment to empower the Federation
Electronic Voting (ballot paper can coexist) and allow voting from overseas
Sell all companies, government just needs to be a regulator
Abolish bank notes above 500 and establish a digital payment economy for Pakistan

So much to do. Do you want me to create a citizens request website for Pakistan so we can pool our ideas?
 
