If you read this, you can't stop laughing ...where should we start now ?

Mirzali Khan said:



His boys were carrying flowers for him



That video is one of the most funniest videos I’ve seen of all time He got heckled and ran awayHis boys were carrying flowers for himThat video is one of the most funniest videos I’ve seen of all time Click to expand...

He’ll be having the last laugh after stealing loaned out money...IK should have solidified his government instead of romancing somebody’s grandma, because there is no doubt he will be back in power, but these thieves are going to fock Pakistan so bad that when he does come back there will be nothing left... Low iq emotional awam will blame him.