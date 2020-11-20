'If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy': Beijing's fresh threat to Australia

A deliberately leaked Chinese government document has laid out 14 disputes aimed at pressuring the Morrison government to reverse Australia's position on key policies.

China shows official list of reasons for anger with Australia

Banning Huawei from the roll-out of 5G over "unfounded" national security concerns

Foreign interference laws, "viewed as targeting China and in the absence of any evidence"

Calls for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus - "siding with the US' anti-China campaign"

Speaking out on the South China Sea

Speaking out on human rights allegations in Xinjiang, accusing the government of "peddling lies"

"Thinly veiled" allegations against China on cyber attacks which Beijing says lacks evidence

And new foreign relations laws which give the federal government power to veto state, or local government agreements with foreign governments

