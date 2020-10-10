‘If You F*CK Around With Us’: Trump Launches Intense Threat to Iran on Rush Limbaugh’s Show

President Donald Trump dropped a rare F-bomb in an interview withwhile talking with the conservative radio host about Iran.During the second hour of his marathon Limbaugh appearance Friday, the president predicted that Iran would enter into a new nuclear pact with the U.S. if he were to win the election, and warned of severe consequences if they do not.“They know if they do anything against us, they’ll pay a thousand fold,” Trump said. “They’re going to have a thousand fold difference.”At that point, the syndicated radio feed cut out. But viewers who were able to access the premium video feed of the Limbaugh show heard what Trump said next.“And Iran knows that, and they’ve been put on notice. If you **** around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. He argues that sanctions against the country have hampered their nuclear program.Listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.