If you dare to speak! Doctor abducted, Doctor brother Tortured!

His doctor brother, Dr. Amir Jalal made a video daring UNKNOWN to abduct and torture him like Arshad Sharif. UNKNOWN gallantly accepted the challenge, abducted Dr. Amir's son, then him, then his brother Dr. Imran Jalal. Imran Jalal was then disposed off on a road so that his condition speaks himself.
میری حالت بھی کھنچی ہے میری تصویر کے ساتھ
Has any one know doctors abducted and tortured even in Ghazza or Srinagar?
